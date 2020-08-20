Enjoy a free trial of Zee5 premium content on your Samsung Smart TV

Simply open the ZEE5 app on the Samsung Smart TV, choose the preferred language and click on ‘Start your free trial’.

ZEE5, the fastest growing OTT app in the country, has tied up Samsung Smart TV with a treat for new users by offering a 15-day free trial. Viewers who are not currently registered with Zee5 can look forward to watching premium content, such as movies and their favourite television serials even before they are telecast.

Users have to follow a few simple steps to experience the awesome world of ZEE5 on the large screen in the comfort and safety of their home to enter the world of ad-free entertainment. As a ZEE5 premium member, one gets access to an extensive directory of Original shows, 90-plus LIVE TV channels and a multi-language movie library. One can also look forward to exclusively curated shows in Hindi as well as in several regional languages during their free trial on the Samsung Smart TV.

Viewers can browse through over 1000 popular films, indulge in classic movies, kids’ content, Zindagi shows, shared Alt Balaji Shows as well as foreign language dubbed content and movies in Korean and Turkish. Fans of shows across languages such as Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya (Hindi), Sembaruthi (Tamil), Gattimela, Jothe Jotheyali (Kannada), Agga Bai Sasubai (Marathi) can also watch their favourite shows in an ad-free environment on the OTT platform, before many others can see it on DTH.

To enjoy the offer, one has to simply open the ZEE5 app on the Samsung Smart TV, choose the preferred language and click on ‘Start your free trial’. After filling in the sign-in details, a user must follow instructions to receive an OTP on the mobile number. On successful sign-up, a message displayed on the screen will confirm that “You have successfully signed up! Start your free trial now.” Clicking on an activation link received on the phone will open a web page which allows you to select a plan, fill in credit card or debit card details, to proceed on the free trial journey. Although you are filling up the payment information, you will not be charged until your free trial period is over. You may also choose to change your pack or drop out altogether at any later stage, as per your convenience. One can then select the ‘Start Exploring’ button to enter the ZEE5 TV app as a premium user for a superior viewing experience. So, what are you waiting for? Start enjoying the 15-day free trial on your Samsung Smart TV today.

