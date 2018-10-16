Hungama Play’s original drama Bar Code spins a tale of towering egos amidst Mumbai’s glamorous nightclubs

Bar Code stars Karan Wahi, Akshay Oberoi, Simran Kaur Mundi, Parina Chopra and Teena Singh among others.

Bar Code, Hungama Play’s latest web series has a lot going for it. A story that keeps you hooked, an impressive production scale, spectacular star cast, and foot-tapping EDM tracks. It is the third original show from Hungama Play after the hugely popular Hankaar and Damaged and takes you into the world of Mumbai’s glitz and glamour as never seen before.

The story charts the fall-out of Sahil and Vicky, who establish Mumbai’s most popular nightclub, Vibe, but let their egos get the best of them. Vicky establishes a competing nightclub, Rehab and the two become bitter rivals. As friends-turned-enemies, they play every dirty trick in the book to destroy each other. This poisonous rivalry affects everyone around them, their friends, the industry they operate in and their respective girlfriends – Rhea and Minaz. This beautifully executed production takes place amidst the glamorous nightclub scene of South Bombay and gives the viewers a peek into what happens in nightclubs while the patrons are busy enjoying a night out!

Here’s why you should definitely check it out:

The scale

Indian web-series of late have been so well made that they rival their global counterparts. Shows like Sacred Games, Ghoul, and Breathe have garnered a cult following, spawning a series of fan pages, memes and whatnot. Some shows even rival the production value of big-budget movies!

Produced by Abhishek Pathak under the banner of Panorama Studios, Bar Code is no different. Shot lavishly, the show gives a movie-like feel at home. It is nothing short of a true cinematic experience. Shows like Bar Code make the viewer believe that one doesn’t need outlandish concepts to make a brilliant series. What is important is the story and the way it has been presented. Bar Code’s story is engaging from the get-go and as it progresses, explores relatable themes like friendship, ego, love and hate.

Brilliant Writing and Direction

Vignesh Shetty, the writer-director, expertly tells two intertwined story arcs – the venomous rivalry between two nightclubs owned by Sahil and Vicky and the emotional dynamic among the people affected by their enmity. The show doesn’t waste much time in establishing their friendship and puts the viewers in a whirlwind of excitement right from the word go. What would the next step be? Who will emerge the winner in this battle of wits and egos? The viewers keep wondering all this and more! The taut script and the flawless direction make up for a superlative viewing experience. With only 10 episodes of about 20 minutes each, the show is amongst the best-paced series in recent times.

Exemplary performances

The series has a stellar star cast in the form of Karan Wahi and Akshay Oberoi who star as Vicky and Sahil respectively. They are capably supported by Simran Kaur Mundi as Rhea and Parina Chopra as Minaz. The show also features Teena Singh, Rohan Khurana, Bharat Dabholkar, among others.

The cast has given top-notch performances, especially in Karan and Akshay’s confrontation scenes. Simran and Parina act as perfect emotional foils to the story. The supporting cast playing pivotal characters brings interesting and refreshing twists in the story.

Music

Music acts as a character in the story, helping take the narrative forward and adds a layer of depth to the story. Since the show is set in Mumbai’s nightclub scene, the music is in accordance. EDM driven music provides the perfect setting and leaves you craving for more. Bar Code has two original tracks – Gumrah Taare and Let Go. You’d wish to hear them on repeat. Gumrah Taare is the opening title track that sets the theme and tone of the show. Let Go comes at a very crucial moment and plays an important part in the character arc.

Bar Code proves that a show can stand out if there is a razor-sharp focus and an excellent craftsmanship at play. You don’t need forcibly convoluted plots or gimmicks. All you need are good storytellers willing to give their best and talented performers ready to play.

Bar Code is now streaming on Hungama Play. You can watch all the episodes by clicking here.

