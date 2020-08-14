A no-holds-barred unpredictable crime thriller – Watch Abhay 2 now

Abhay 2 exclusively streaming on ZEE5

Abhay Season 2 is bigger and better, and as the trailer promised, even grittier than its first outing. The three episodes that dropped on ZEE5 showcase a fabulous ensemble cast of Ram Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Bidita Bag in a never seen before avatar as gut-wrenching villains, alongside the series lead Kunal Kemmu.

As we saw in Season 1, cannibalism, child abuse, honeytraps, chopped heads, nothing is too dark for the edgy web series, a ZEE5 Original directed by Ken Ghosh and inspired by true events. While Kemmu reprises his role of a cop with a sharp sense of justice, Kapoor, Panday and Bag set the tone for what’s ahead in this no-holds-barred unpredictable crime thriller, sinking their teeth into the deliciously negative roles. The star lineup also features seasoned actors such as Asha Negi, Raghav Juyal and Indraneil Sengupta.

In the first season, we were introduced to Abhay Pratap Singh (Kemmu), a cop in the UP state Special Task Force, who is not afraid to play with fire in his #TheRoadToJustice and possesses the unique ability to get into the mind of a criminal. We see his softer side as a single dad in the first episode, when he prepares tomato soup for his son, but even then, there is a threat lurking in the background. In the new season, his personal life seems more stable, but it’s just the calm before the storm as Kapoor’s character enters to send everything into a tailspin. As the trailer shows, Abhay has to play by the rules of a prisoner and criminal mastermind (Kapoor), if he wants to free kids who have been kidnapped.

Season 2 opens with Chunky Panday in an episode titled Brain Soup, looking the part of the neighborhood uncle one barely gives a second thought, which makes his unravelling into the evil zone even more gripping. Bag, in the episode One-Legged Skeleton successfully creates a sinister screen presence with her role of a sex-worker, keeping the audience on tenterhooks till the end.

Kapoor, meanwhile, is the new face of evil from the first scene almost, getting the expression and swagger right. As the third episode title ‘The Game Begins’ promises, we can’t wait to see how it all pans out as Kapoor’s character challenges Kemmu’s “saviour complex” in a game of life and death.

Among ZEE5’s most successful franchises, Abhay Season 2 premiered with three episodes on August 14 and the remaining episodes will be released in September.

