SPB honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously; KS Chitra gets Padma Bhushan

Singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away last year following coronavirus complications, was conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously on Monday. The recognition came 10 years after the celebrated musician was awarded the Padma Bhushan.

In a career spanning over five decades, SPB won six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer and 25 Nandi Awards. Balasubrahmanyam was revered by fans across age groups for his unparalleled contribution to Indian music. He held a Guinness World record for singing over 40,000 songs.

Besides singing in movies across 16 languages including Tamil, Telugu Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, SP Balasubrahmanyam also played significant roles in many films. His major movies include Keladi Kanmani (1990), Thiruda Thiruda (1993), Kadhalan (1994) and Ullaasam (1996).

Sculptor Sudharshan Sahoo was also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan. The Odisha sculptor is a National Award winner and also a recipient of Padma Shri (1988).

Singer KS Chithra, with more than 25,000 tracks across languages to her credit, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan. Chithra is also an eight-time National Award winner. The singer’s ability to deliver both innocence and maturity, and to ace high notes has set her apart from her contemporaries.

