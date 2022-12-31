South Korean singer IU and actor Lee Jong Suk are dating, confirms agency

It was earlier rumoured that South Korean pop singer Lee Ji-eun, popularly known as IU, and actor Lee Jong Suk were dating for quite some time. Now, as per a report in Soompi, it has been confirmed that the dating speculations are indeed true. Sharing the official statement of Lee Jong Suk and IU, the report confirmed that the two South Korean stars are in a relationship.

The website quoted Lee Jong Suk’s agency’s official statement which read, “This is an official statement regarding the exclusive article about actor Lee Jong Suk. Actor Lee Jong Suk and IU recently progressed from being close acquaintances into being a couple, and they are maintaining a serious relationship. Please show lots of support so they can continue their beautiful relationship.”

IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment also shared a statement that read, “IU and Lee Jong Suk recently progressed from being close acquaintances into a good relationship. We ask for the warm reception of fans.”

The two first met at the South Korean music program Inkigayo ten years ago. However, the two have been dating only for the past four months, according to a report by Dispatch magazine. The magazine further claimed that the couple spent Christmas together at a luxury resort in Nagoya, Japan.

Pictures of the two together at the airport have gone viral on social media. Lee Jong Suk was last seen in Big Mouth series, directed by Jang Young-chul, while IU was seen in Broker.