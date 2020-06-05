South Cinema news on June 5: Prasanna shares statement on TNEB and more

As the state governments across the country begin to relax the COVID-induced lockdown restrictions, the entertainment industry is slowly moving towards normalcy. The post-production work of movies has already been allowed across the south region. The governments in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka have provided permission to makers of daily soap operas to resume productions.
It is unclear when the situation will be conducive for the production of movies and reopening of theaters.
Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi, who is relatively new to Instagram, recently shared a throwback photo of himself and superstar Raijinkanth. Taken sometime around the 80s, both the actors look very young and stylish in the picture. The caption read, “Alongside #Thalaivar! #FromTheArchives #GodBlessedBeing.”
Raashi Khanna recently shared photos from an earlier photoshoot. On the work front, Raashi is all set to share screen space with Suriya in Hari's next. Also, her Aranmanai 3 will hit screens soon. (Photo:PR Handout)
Actor Prasanna, who hit out at TNEB on June 2 for “looting”, has posted a statement clarifying his stand. The actor was apparently charged Rs 42,632 for four months and wondered if the employees could not take meter readings due to the ongoing pandemic. He further added, "It was not a personal issue. I only wanted to find out how many more have been charged exorbitantly. The idea was to see if the government could relax the time to pay the bill. I regret if I have hurt the feelings of any of the employees. I have paid the necessary amount.”