Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

SonyLIV’s Tamil anthology series Story of Things gets release date

Story of Things stars Aditi Balan, Archana K, Bharath Niwas, Gautami Tadimalla, Linga, Ritika Singh, Roju, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Siddique KM, Vinoth Kishan, and Anshita Anand.

Story of Things seriesPoster of Story of Things anthology series. (Photo: SonyLIV/Twitter)
SonyLIV’s upcoming Tamil anthology series Story of Things will premiere on January 6, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

George K Antoney has created, written and directed the five episode series, which explores human stories and emotions that blur the lines between real and surreal, a press release stated.

Produced by Chutzpah Films, the show features an ensemble cast of Aditi Balan, Archana K, Bharath Niwas, Gautami Tadimalla, Linga, Ritika Singh, Roju, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Siddique KM, Vinoth Kishan and Anshita Anand.

George K Antoney said as a storyteller, he has always been intrigued and fascinated by fantasy ideas. “Story of Things is such an idea that I have been toying with for some time. I have personally noticed that we humans have special relationships and equations with the things that we own or the things that surround us and I felt the need to tell such human stories using these things as a metaphor,” the filmmaker said.

Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Google Pay's Sharath Bulusu: 'Well-meaning regulation will help mar...
Story of Things is creative produced by Hari Prasad Uday.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 12:14:45 pm
