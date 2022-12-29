Song Joong-ki’s agency reacts to rumours about his British girlfriend getting him an audition for BBC series: ‘He spoke to a representative…’

Song Joong-ki’s agency has responded to the recent flurry of speculation regarding his supposed audition for a BBC series. Recently, the South Korean star announced through his agency that he was in a relationship with a British woman, which led to many rumours surrounding her identity, with some insisting that it was Katy Louise Saunders.The speculation reached a crescendo when new reports came to light saying that he had auditioned for BBC series owing to her intervention.

The agency quickly put out a statement that read, “Song Joong Ki did not audition for a BBC series, but he had a meeting with a representative.” The agency further said that he is open to acting overseas, however, there are no confirmed projects yet.

A few days ago, Song Joong-ki’s agency put out the statement regarding his new relationship, “Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings. We hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship. We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports.” A video of the two of them walking at the airport went viral, with many trying to figure out who the mystery woman was.

The actor was previously married to his Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye-kyo. Much to the shock of their fans, the couple announced their separation just a year after their marriage and the divorce was finalised in 2019. “First of all, I apologize for bringing bad news to everyone who loves and cares about me. I have arranged for my divorce with Song Hye Kyo. We both hope to settle the divorce process in a smooth manner, rather than attack and blame each other. Please understand that it is difficult to reveal the stories about our personal lives. From now on, I will try my best as an actor to repay everyone with good works,” Song Joong-ki’s statement had read at the time.