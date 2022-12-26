Descendants of the Sun star Song Joong-ki confirms relationship with British woman: ‘We hope you look warmly…’

Three years after separating from Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki’s agency has confirmed that the star has moved on and is in a relationship. On December 26, it was reported that the actor is dating a British woman, who isn’t a celebrity.

Song Joong-ki’s agency put out the statement, “Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings. We hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship. We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports.” A video of the two of them walking at the airport went viral.

#SongJoongKi is confirmed to be dating his non-celebrity British girlfriend. They are in a long term relationship “Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings, we hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship.” pic.twitter.com/BOjjnGmdWF — daisy han (@kdramadaisy) December 26, 2022

The actor was previously married to his Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye-kyo after a whirlwind of a courtship. However, the couple separated by 2019, which came as a shock to his fans. “First of all, I apologize for bringing bad news to everyone who loves and cares about me. I have arranged for my divorce with Song Hye Kyo. We both hope to settle the divorce process in a smooth manner, rather than attack and blame each other. Please understand that it is difficult to reveal the stories about our personal lives. From now on, I will try my best as an actor to repay everyone with good works,” Song Joong-ki’s statement read at the divorce.

Song Hye-kyo’s agency had issued a statement that read, “Our actress, Song Hye Kyo, is currently divorcing her husband after careful consideration between the two. The reason was because of their differences in personality. The two were unable to overcome their differences, which led to this decision. We politely ask for your understanding as we cannot confirm more details, because it is both of the actors’ private lives. Also, we ask that you please refrain from leaving provocative or speculative comments on the matter. We are sorry to cause worry. We will try our best to greet you all with a better side in the future.”