‘Out!’: Sonakshi Sinha forced Zaheer Iqbal to banish his prized Ducati from their bedroom

If there was one thing Sonakshi Sinha wasn’t willing to make room for after marrying Zaheer Iqbal, it was his Ducati motorcycle. The actor revealed that her husband had kept the superbike inside his bedroom for years, through their courtship and even after they got married, before she finally asked him to move it out. The amusing anecdote also offered a glimpse into the couple’s uniquely designed home, where different sections are themed after Maldives, Dubai and New York.

Appearing on No Filter Neha with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, the couple spoke about the unique way their family has designed their home.

Talking about Zaheer Iqbal’s prized possession, Sonakshi Sinha joked, “Zaheer wants a motorbike in his bedroom. Ducati. It’s a huge monster. It’s not a showpiece. But it’s still there.”

She recalled that the bike occupied a place in Zaheer’s bedroom throughout their relationship.

“It was in his bedroom when we started dating and all. Then we got engaged. Then we got married. So, I said, ‘Out! I love you, not your bike. The bike outside your door.'”

The Ducati eventually found a new parking spot.

“So now his bike is in the foyer. So, between Maldives, Dubai and New York, in no man’s land, is the bike,” she laughed.

Sonakshi and Zaheer’s home. (Photo: YouTube: Farah Khan Vlogs) Sonakshi and Zaheer’s home. (Photo: YouTube: Farah Khan Vlogs)

Why their home is called Maldives, Dubai and New York

The conversation then turned to the couple’s joint-family living arrangement. Neha Dhupia pointed out that while joint families are becoming increasingly rare, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal live in a setup where different sections of the home have their own identities.

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“There is a house called Maldives, one house’s name is New York and one house’s name is Dubai,” Neha said.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s home. (Photo: YouTube: Sonakshi Sinha) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s home. (Photo: YouTube: Sonakshi Sinha)

Explaining the idea behind it, Sonakshi shared that every space reflects the preferences of different family members.

“It’s just that the interiors are done in different styles. We all had different choices, so we made all three spaces according to us. We designed all three spaces so that we all are happy because we all want to live there.”

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Inside Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s sprawling home

In December last year, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had opened the doors to their sprawling Mumbai home in a vlog.

The house blends two contrasting design sensibilities. Zaheer’s section, nicknamed New York, is bold and colourful, featuring vibrant furniture, a blue sofa, a bright red refrigerator and striking pops of yellow. Sonakshi’s side embraces a softer aesthetic with beige tones, whites and warm neutral interiors.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s home. (Pic: YouTube/Farah Khan) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s home. (Pic: YouTube/Farah Khan)

The couple’s apartment features a massive living room where they admit they spend most of their time. So large is the space that Zaheer even rode a kick scooter around the house during the home tour. The room is furnished with oversized sofas facing a floating television and opens onto a spacious balcony overlooking Mumbai.

The home also houses a private den separated by sliding doors, decorated with souvenirs collected during their travels around the world. One wall is dedicated entirely to photographs from their trips together.

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Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s home. (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s home. (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan)

Among the more distinctive spaces is a New York-inspired powder room complete with exposed brick walls and photographs of the city, along with a vanity room lined with giant mirrors and even a foot massager for hair and makeup sessions.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s home. (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s home. (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan)

Their bedroom features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city and an expansive walk-in wardrobe showcasing Sonakshi’s collection of jewellery, handbags and footwear. The apartment also includes themed guest rooms decorated in pastel hues, while another room has been converted into a gym.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s relationship

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal met at a party hosted by Salman Khan in 2017 and soon began dating. They kept their relationship private for nearly seven years, even sharing screen space in the 2022 film Double XL without publicly confirming their romance. The couple eventually tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in an intimate registered wedding at Sonakshi’s Mumbai home, followed by a celebration with close friends and family.