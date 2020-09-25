Singer SPB extremely critical: hospital

On August 13, he was moved to the intensive care unit as his oxygen saturation level dropped. (Photo: Instagram/iamspb)

Veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, battling Covid-19 since last month, is in an “extremely critical” condition, the hospital treating him said on Thursday.

A bulletin from MGM Healthcare in Chennai said his condition has deteriorated, warranting maximal life support.

Known fondly as SPB, the renowned singer was admitted to the hospital with mild symptoms in early August. Back then, he had posted a video on social media saying he was “perfectly all right”.

On August 13, he was moved to the intensive care unit as his oxygen saturation level dropped. He has been connected to life support since then.

Balasubrahmanyam underwent plasma therapy and physiotherapy at a later stage when his condition seemed to be improving.

He remained on ventilator and ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) support. But while his condition remained critical, he was stable and responding to doctors.

SPB’s son, S P Charan, had been frequently releasing information about him. And, as recently as September 19, he had revealed that his father had begun oral intake of food.

“That should help him grow stronger and take care of other vitals as well,” Charan had said.

