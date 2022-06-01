Singer KK dies at 53 after performing at Kolkata concert, PM Modi pays tribute

Singer-composer KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, died in Kolkata on Tuesday at the age of 53. The singer was performing Nazrul Mancha for Gurudas College’s fest when he took ill. He suddenly fell ill and returned to his hotel. When his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared brought dead.

His wife and two sons will fly into Kolkata Wednesday morning. KK performed at two back-to-back shows in Kolkata in the past two days.

As soon as the news of his death broke, people from all walks of life paid tribute. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Actor Akshay Kumar called KK’s death ‘a big loss’. He wrote on Twitter, “Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti 🙏🏻.”

Actor Swastika Mukherjee also condoled his death, “KK passed away. Can’t believe what I just heard.” Singer Rahul Vaidya said he was ‘beyond shocked’ at the news of KK’s death. He tweeted, “I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53. Beyond shocked. RIP sir.”

Singer Harshdeep Kaur tweeted, “Just can’t believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can’t be true. The voice of love has gone. This is heartbreaking.”

Just can’t believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can’t be true.

The voice of love has gone.

This is heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/EiAp12v5s3 — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) May 31, 2022

Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2022

Cricketer Virender Sehwag also paid his condolences to KK’s family as he wrote on Twitter, “Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

KK became famous among the music lovers with his first album “Pal”. He gave Bollywood some of its chartbusters like Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Dus Bahane (Dus), Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday), “Gori Gori” (Main Hoon Na), “Tu Jo Mila” (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai (Woh Lamhe) and many others.

KK is survived by his wife and two children.

This is a developing story. Details will be added as they come in.

Read in Bangla