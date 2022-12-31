Silambarasan’s Pathu Thala gets a release date

Pathu Thala, the long-delayed film of Silambarasan, has finally gotten a release date. The gangster film will be Simbu’s first release in 2023, and is scheduled to release on March 30. Studio Green, the production of the film, took to Twitter to announce the release date of the film along with a new poster.

Simbu is seen sporting a dense beard. He is sitting on the bonnet of a car striking a menacing pose in the new still.

Pathu Thala is directed by Obeli N Krishna, who is known for directing Suriya-Jyothika’s film Sillunu Oru Kadhal. He has also directed Nedunchaalai and Hippi.

Simbu went through an immense body transformation ahead of the film’s shoot. However, in a recent media interaction, the actor revealed that he has now put on some weight for Pathu Thala as the role required him to be more robust.

Other than Simbu, the film stars Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalaiyarasan, and Joe Mallori in pivotal roles. AR Rahman is composing the music for the film, which marks the fifth collaboration between the music legend and Simbu.