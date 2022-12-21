scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala’s car, in which he was shot dead, returned to family; father Balkaur Singh gets emotional on seeing gunshots

Late singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh got emotional as he saw the car which had the gunshots which killed his son.

sidhu moosewalaSidhu Moosewala was shot dead in May this year. (Photo: Sidhu Moosewala/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Punjabi singer and political leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead near his village Mansa on May 29 this year. He was driving his Mahindra Thar when he was fatally shot by men who were following his car. Now, seven months after his death, the car has been returned to the Moosewala’s family. It was received by his father Balkaur Singh a couple of days ago, who got teary-eyed upon seeing it.

As per a Tribune report, the late Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh got emotional as he saw the car which had the gunshots which killed his son. The car is now being cleaned and will be kept outside his residence for his fans to click pictures with it.

Also read |Sidhu Moose Wala told Mika Singh about death threats 3 years ago, felt safe visiting Mumbai last week: ‘Paaji, yahan koi ghoorta nahi hai’

The car had been kept at Mansa City 1 police station for investigation ever since the murder of Sidhu. The car is special for the fans of the late singer because of his last song, “The Last Ride.”

Watch | An old video of Sidhu Moose Wala driving his Thar

The news of Sidhu Moosewala’s death left the entertainment industry in shock. From Mika Singh to Ajay Devgn to Kapil Sharma to Lilly Singh, celebs mourned the death of the 28-year-old singer. An old video of the singer also went viral, where he spoke about death and living without any hard-written goals and targets.

Also read |‘Perfect son’: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents get tattoos in his memory, see photos and videos

“I don’t have a specific aim in life. I have been targeted many times. I might die any day but I am not scared of death,” he said in the video.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

Sidhu Moosewala was reportedly shot at least 10 times near a temple in village Jhawahar Ke and was declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital in Mansa. Moosewala was among the 424 VIPs who lost their security cover as part of the Bhagwant Mann government’s exercise to crack down on VIP culture.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 04:47:08 pm
Next Story

India has two ‘rashtra pita’, Narendra Modi father of New India: Amruta Fadnavis

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan
On Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday here’s a sneak peek into some adorable moments with his family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close