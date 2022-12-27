Siddharth lashes out at airport security for allegedly harassing his parents: ‘Jobless people showing off power…’

Actor Siddharth, who is no stranger to controversy, was rather livid as he alleged that his parents had been ‘harassed’ by airport security personnel at Tamil Nadu’s Madurai. He shared a post on his Instagram story, saying that the airport security personnel made his parents remove coins from their bags, and kept speaking to them in Hindi even though they requested that the officers talk to them in English. Siddharth said that when they protested, the personnel said, “In India, this is how it is.”

Siddharth wrote, “Harassed for 20 mins @ Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak in English.” He added, “Rude AF. When we protested, they said in India this is how it is. Jobless people showing off their power.”

Earlier this year, Siddharth was embroiled in a controversy after writing a tweet about Indian shutter Saina Nehwal that was perceived as derogatory. In his original tweet (which has been deleted now), Siddharth had commented on Saina’s condemnation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Punjab. After facing severe backlash from activists, politicians, actors and other celebrities, Siddharth had issued an apology.

On the work front, Siddharth last featured in the web series Escaype Live. He also starred in the film Maha Samudram, which released in theatres in 2021. The romantic drama was directed by Ajay Bhupathi. Currently, Siddharth is working on Indian 2, directed by S Shankar. The film, starring Kamal Haasan, is a sequel to the 1996 classic of the same name. It features Ulaganayagan in the role of a vigilante who wishes to root out corruption in society. Indian 2 stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead.