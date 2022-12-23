scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Shweta Kawaatra slams airline for rude behaviour, misplaced luggage: ‘They drove me and my daughter out’

Television actor Shweta Kawaatra shared a video on her social media account detailing her ‘harrowing experience’ during her recent flight to New York.

Shweta KawaatraShweta Kawaatra shared her unpleasant experience with a commercial airline. (Photo: Instagram/shwetakawaatra)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Actor Shweta Kawaatra, who recently traveled from Mumbai to New York with her daughter, is unhappy with the way she was treated and the handling of her luggage. In a video, Kawaatra said that it’s been seven days and they haven’t received their luggage yet.

The actor said that their flight was cancelled during transit and the staff behaved rudely with her when she went to ask about the status of their flight.

In the video, she said, “Alright, so we travelled Lufthansa from Mumbai, had a transit at Munich where our flights got cancelled. We got stuck there, stranded for over 26-30 hours with my child. Nobody was there to help us and they expected us to stand in a five to six km line full of people to ask any questions. If at all the staff was available at the first-class centre where I went, they drove me and my daughter out from that place. They were very very rude. They refused to even hear what I wanted to ask.”

Also Read |Kkusum actors Nausheen Ali Sardar, Manav Gohil and Rucha Gujarathi reunite for a fun night, see photos

Shweta Kawaatra, who rose to popularity after playing pivotal roles in shows such as Ghar Ek Mandir, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kkusum and Ye Meri Life Hai, further wrote how she and her daughter are still waiting for their luggage even though a week has passed.

She further said, “It’s been harrowing. We spent our night at the airport. Then we were promised that our luggage is going to go with us on the next flight we take, which didn’t happen. It has been now seven days since we have been in New York and we haven’t received our luggage, four pieces of luggage. It’s really been crazy.”

The actor captioned the video, “Disappointing experience with Lufthansa. Rude inconsiderate staff. 7 days and our bags still haven’t been found by @lufthansa . Hope we get our bags before we go back to India.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...

This is not the first time an actor has taken to social media to share their unpleasant experience with commercial airlines. Recently, Pooja Hegde and Rana Daggubati had also taken to social media to complain about rude behaviour or unprofessional conduct during their flight.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 06:39:03 pm
Next Story

Delhi Police bust gang of wedding thieves

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Palak Tiwari Christmas photos
Palak Tiwari’s ‘Christmas mood’ photo dump features mom Shweta Tiwari, brother Reyansh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close