Shweta Kawaatra slams airline for rude behaviour, misplaced luggage: ‘They drove me and my daughter out’

Actor Shweta Kawaatra, who recently traveled from Mumbai to New York with her daughter, is unhappy with the way she was treated and the handling of her luggage. In a video, Kawaatra said that it’s been seven days and they haven’t received their luggage yet.

The actor said that their flight was cancelled during transit and the staff behaved rudely with her when she went to ask about the status of their flight.

In the video, she said, “Alright, so we travelled Lufthansa from Mumbai, had a transit at Munich where our flights got cancelled. We got stuck there, stranded for over 26-30 hours with my child. Nobody was there to help us and they expected us to stand in a five to six km line full of people to ask any questions. If at all the staff was available at the first-class centre where I went, they drove me and my daughter out from that place. They were very very rude. They refused to even hear what I wanted to ask.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Kawaatra (@shwetakawaatra)

Shweta Kawaatra, who rose to popularity after playing pivotal roles in shows such as Ghar Ek Mandir, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kkusum and Ye Meri Life Hai, further wrote how she and her daughter are still waiting for their luggage even though a week has passed.

She further said, “It’s been harrowing. We spent our night at the airport. Then we were promised that our luggage is going to go with us on the next flight we take, which didn’t happen. It has been now seven days since we have been in New York and we haven’t received our luggage, four pieces of luggage. It’s really been crazy.”

The actor captioned the video, “Disappointing experience with Lufthansa. Rude inconsiderate staff. 7 days and our bags still haven’t been found by @lufthansa . Hope we get our bags before we go back to India.”

This is not the first time an actor has taken to social media to share their unpleasant experience with commercial airlines. Recently, Pooja Hegde and Rana Daggubati had also taken to social media to complain about rude behaviour or unprofessional conduct during their flight.