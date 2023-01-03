scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Shruti Haasan says shooting for a song from Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya was ‘physically so uncomfortable’

Shruti Haasan said that shooting for films in the snow wearing just a saree is physically uncomfortable, but since people want to see it, the trend continues.

Sri Devi Chiranjeevi, a song from Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Walter Veerayya, was released two weeks ago and has received 11 million views so far. Only the lyrics video of the song was released, but it featured many pictures from the song’s visuals which had Shruti Haasan and Chiranjeevi dancing in the snow. Though the song is picturesque, shooting it seems to have not been such a rosy experience for Shruti, who in a chat with Pinkvilla said that experience was physically uncomfortable.

The song composed by Devi Sri Prasad was shot in Europe, where Shruti is seen braving out the cold in vibrant sarees. Talking about the experience, Shruti told the website, “I do hope and completely be very honest that I don’t have to do another song in the snow wearing a saree because physically it is so uncomfortable but I guess, people still want to see it and we will have to keep doing it. It is truly uncomfortable for a woman.”

Over the years, many actresses like Hema Malini have spoken against this trend of heroines made to dance in excruciatingly cold temperatures in flimsy attire. Sharmila Tagore, the iconic Bollywood actress, once recalled Deccan Chronicle her bad experience shooting for a song from the film Aradhana, starring Rajesh Khanna in the lead. She said, “It was the song (for) Gun guna rahen hain bhawar. Kaka(Khanna) was suitably attired in warm clothes. I was in a saree, shivering between shots, dancing when the camera was on as though I had no care in the world.”

From then to now, the trend seems to have not left Indian cinema as time and again such songs are shot. Though the number of such songs has dwindled over the years, the trend is far from over with the latest example being Sri Devi Chiranjeevi.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 17:05 IST
