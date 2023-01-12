Shruti Haasan quashes rumours about her mental health: ‘Misinformation like this and the over-dramatisation…’

Actor Shruti Haasan recently had to skip the pre-release event of the Chiranjeevi-led film Waltair Veerayya. Her absence from the event led to many speculations about her mental health. On Thursday, Shruti cleared the air and pulled up those who spread ‘misinformation’ about her health.

Shruti posted a screenshot of articles which mentioned that she is ‘dealing with mental health issues’. On the picture, the actor wrote, “ok so my flu turned into this?” Shruti also penned her concern about misinformation being spread around mental health thus making it difficult for people who suffer from it to talk about it.

Nice try !! And Thankyou I’m recovering well from my viral fever pic.twitter.com/oxTYevcK1D — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) January 12, 2023

Shruti penned a note that read, “Ok. So here’s the thing. Misinformation like this and the over-dramatisation or flippant handling of such subjects is what makes people afraid to talk about mental health. Guess what? It doesn’t work. I will always be a mental health advocate. I will always promote taking care of myself in all aspects. Oh and I had a VIRAL FEVER. So nice try. Get over yourselves and while you’re at it please talk to a therapist. No really. Please do.”

Director Bobby’s Waltair Veerayya is touted to be a mass entertainer. During the pre-release event, Chiranjeevi said that it is unapologetically commercial. “Our main motive was to entertain people. This movie will entertain people of all age groups. This is a pakka commercial film. But, not just another commercial movie. Every second this movie will make the audience laugh, scream and inspire. Waltair Veerayya is an emotional roller coaster ride. There will never be a dull moment,” he said.

Also starring Ravi Teja, Waltair Veerayya will release in cinemas on Friday. It is releasing a day after Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy.