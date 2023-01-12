scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Shruti Haasan quashes rumours about her mental health: ‘Misinformation like this and the over-dramatisation…’

Shruti Haasan recently pulled up those who spread 'misinformation' about her health after she skipped the pre-release event of Waltair Veerayya.

shruti haasanShruti Haasan could not attend the pre-release event of Waltair Veerayya. (Photo: Shruti Haasan/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Shruti Haasan quashes rumours about her mental health: ‘Misinformation like this and the over-dramatisation…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Shruti Haasan recently had to skip the pre-release event of the Chiranjeevi-led film Waltair Veerayya. Her absence from the event led to many speculations about her mental health. On Thursday, Shruti cleared the air and pulled up those who spread ‘misinformation’ about her health.

Shruti posted a screenshot of articles which mentioned that she is ‘dealing with mental health issues’. On the picture, the actor wrote, “ok so my flu turned into this?” Shruti also penned her concern about misinformation being spread around mental health thus making it difficult for people who suffer from it to talk about it.

Also read |Shruti Haasan says shooting for a song from Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya was ‘physically so uncomfortable’

Shruti penned a note that read, “Ok. So here’s the thing. Misinformation like this and the over-dramatisation or flippant handling of such subjects is what makes people afraid to talk about mental health. Guess what? It doesn’t work. I will always be a mental health advocate. I will always promote taking care of myself in all aspects. Oh and I had a VIRAL FEVER. So nice try. Get over yourselves and while you’re at it please talk to a therapist. No really. Please do.”

Director Bobby’s Waltair Veerayya is touted to be a mass entertainer. During the pre-release event, Chiranjeevi said that it is unapologetically commercial. “Our main motive was to entertain people. This movie will entertain people of all age groups. This is a pakka commercial film. But, not just another commercial movie. Every second this movie will make the audience laugh, scream and inspire. Waltair Veerayya is an emotional roller coaster ride. There will never be a dull moment,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monum...
UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monum...
‘We will be needed for the emotional connect’: What voice act...
‘We will be needed for the emotional connect’: What voice act...
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Also read |Chiranjeevi: ‘Waltair Veerayya will make you laugh, scream…’

Also starring Ravi Teja, Waltair Veerayya will release in cinemas on Friday. It is releasing a day after Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 22:04 IST
Next Story

No. 5 has helped me understand my game better and that’s what Rohit wants from me: KL Rahul

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Why Shah Rukh Khan wants a free car every time he visits Delhi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close