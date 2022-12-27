scorecardresearch
Shruti Haasan recalls how people ‘didn’t have nice things’ to say about her during initial days in the industry: ‘I wasn’t hurting anyone…’

Shruti Haasan said that she wasn't trying to hurt anyone with her candour and didn't mean to step on anyone's toes.

shruti haasanShruti Haasan talks about her early days in the industry. (Photo: Shruti Haasan/Instagram)
Actor Shruti Haasan has never held back from voicing her candid opinions on the industry. Recently, the actor revealed that she had a rather difficult time when she was starting out, as people did not have ‘nice things’ to say about her. She added that she wasn’t trying to hurt anyone with her candour and didn’t mean to step on anyone’s toes.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Shruti commented on her journey in films and said, “You go with the good intention to do the best you can. Some work, some don’t like you, and that doesn’t matter as long as you can look and say ‘am improving with every film, learning with every film’. For me, when I joined the industry, people didn’t have nice things to say but today, they do, and I’m thankful for that. When I joined, I didn’t understand my passion for the business I do today. So it’s a journey.”

Regarding her no-filter image on social media, Shruti recalled how people used to try and regulate her behaviour initially. “I have been frank and open about who I am. When I joined the industry, people were like you can’t dress yourself this way or speak because people won’t understand it. After a particular age, I was not hurting anyone and not trying to step on people’s toes but being myself and I need to share that. Social media gives us an avenue to be ourselves. Not saying everyone has to do it, but this is the way I enjoy doing it,” she added.

Shruti has bagged a Hollywood project titled The Eye, and is also busy with Prabhas-starrer Salaar. Apart from these two projects, she has Veer Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veeraya lined up.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 18:45 IST
