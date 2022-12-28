Shivin Narang gives an emotional farewell to co-actor Tunisha Sharma, says ‘Wish we had shot that day’

Actor Tunisha Sharma, 20, allegedly died by suicide on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Ishq on December 24. The same day she was supposed to shoot for a music video with actor Shivin Narang, with whom she had earlier worked in the Colors show Internet Wala Love. Shivin, who attended Tunisha’s last rites on Tuesday, wished they had met on the day of the shoot so that he could understand her state of mind and help her come out of it.

After Tunisha’s funeral, Shivin shared a picture of the pyre on Instagram and wrote, “We will miss you Tunnu, take care.” Shivin shared a close bond with Tunisha when they worked on Internet Wala Love. Her mother used to send home-cooked food for them and even after the show ended, Shivin continued to share a close bond with the late actor and her family.

Shivin Narang paid his last tribute to Tunisha Sharma. Shivin Narang paid his last tribute to Tunisha Sharma.

Speaking with ETimes, Shivin Narang said that both he and Tunisha Sharma were looking forward to working together once again on the music video. He said, “Imagine, we were supposed to shoot on the same day when this tragedy happened. However, a week prior I learnt that she had some health issues and the shoot had to be postponed. I wish we had shot that day… I probably would have understood her state of mind and could have helped her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

Shivin added Tunisha was an “extremely professional” girl who would “spread cheer on the set.”

The actor also recalled how a few years back Tunisha Sharma was dealing with ‘anxiety issues’. He said, “She did have some anxiety issues. On one occasion, I even took her to a doctor. In fact, after she gave that interview on her battle against depression, we spoke during the lockdown and she told me that she was doing better.”

Tunisha Sharma debuted as an actor with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and later featured in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love and Ishq Subhan Allah. She has also appeared in Bollywood films including Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh and Dabangg 3.