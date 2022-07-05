scorecardresearch
Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra makes a rare appearance on Instagram as couple vacations in France: ‘Paris with my Punjabi’

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is on a holiday in Paris with her husband Raj Kundra. The couple seems to be having a good, relaxing time as they share photos and videos from the trip.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2022 12:16:28 pm
Shilpa Shetty KundraShilpa Shetty Kundra is on a vacation in Paris with her husband Raj Kundra. (Photos: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)

After vacationing in London, actor and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra is soaking in all the Parisian vibes with her husband Raj Kundra. In the photos and videos shared by the actor, the couple can be seen on the streets of Paris. Shilpa and Raj look madly in love and completely smitten by each other as they posed for a photo together.

Raj, who was arrested for allegedly producing and distributing adult content on internet through apps last year, has been keeping a low profile ever since. This is one of the few times that he made an appearance with his wife on Instagram since then.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra pose with the Eiffel Tower in Paris. (Photos: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)
Check this out |Shilpa Shetty calls Raj Kundra her ‘Valentine,’ says ‘love and faith’ keeps them going. Watch

In a fun video shared by Shilpa, Raj Kundra could be heard playing and grooving on the Punjabi song “Laung Laachi“. Adding to the quirky vibe, Shilpa wrote, “Paris with my Punjabi. #help 🤪🤣”. Shilpa also shared a happy video of her walking with Eiffel Tower in the background and wrote, “Je t’aime Paris♥️ #love #gratitude #parisvibes #Paris”.

Also read |Shilpa Shetty on coping with Raj Kundra controversy: ‘Been very strong, we’ve braved a storm’

The Nikamma actor, in a series of Instagram stories, also gave her audience a glimpse of the city and her dinner at the famous L’ Avenue. Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2 and Nikamma, and has started filming for her next film titled Sukhee, and a web series named Indian Police Force.

Speaking about appearing in the web series alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa had earlier told PTI, “I told my son that Rohit Shetty has offered me a role and he jumped and he said, ‘mumma you have to do it for me’. When I saw the excitement on his face, I was so happy. He is such a big fan of Rohit. I always tell Rohit this is something I did for him.”

