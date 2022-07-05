Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra makes a rare appearance on Instagram as couple vacations in France: ‘Paris with my Punjabi’

After vacationing in London, actor and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra is soaking in all the Parisian vibes with her husband Raj Kundra. In the photos and videos shared by the actor, the couple can be seen on the streets of Paris. Shilpa and Raj look madly in love and completely smitten by each other as they posed for a photo together.

Raj, who was arrested for allegedly producing and distributing adult content on internet through apps last year, has been keeping a low profile ever since. This is one of the few times that he made an appearance with his wife on Instagram since then.

In a fun video shared by Shilpa, Raj Kundra could be heard playing and grooving on the Punjabi song “Laung Laachi“. Adding to the quirky vibe, Shilpa wrote, “Paris with my Punjabi. #help 🤪🤣”. Shilpa also shared a happy video of her walking with Eiffel Tower in the background and wrote, “Je t’aime Paris♥️ #love #gratitude #parisvibes #Paris”.

The Nikamma actor, in a series of Instagram stories, also gave her audience a glimpse of the city and her dinner at the famous L’ Avenue. Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2 and Nikamma, and has started filming for her next film titled Sukhee, and a web series named Indian Police Force.

Speaking about appearing in the web series alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa had earlier told PTI, “I told my son that Rohit Shetty has offered me a role and he jumped and he said, ‘mumma you have to do it for me’. When I saw the excitement on his face, I was so happy. He is such a big fan of Rohit. I always tell Rohit this is something I did for him.”