scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Shy Guru Randhawa blushes as he covers up Shehnaaz Gill’s leg, looks away as she says ‘idhar dekho’. Watch video

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa will collaborate on the music video for Moon Rise.

Shehnaaz GillActor Shehnaaz Gill and singer Guru Randhawa in a still from their shoot.

Singer Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans got a glimpse of their chemistry as the two shared a behind-the-scenes video of their new music video shoot. In the short video, a shy Guru kept looking away as Shehnaaz took control and told him to look at her. At one point, he even covered up her leg, but she pulled her dress aside again.

Shehnaaz wore a red slit dress. She held Guru’s face in her hands and pulled him closer as the posed together, but the singer was too shy, and looked away. “Idhar dekho,” she said, as Guru smiled.

Also Read |Kapil Sharma says Archana Puran Singh not a part of his US tour, Guru Randhawa reveals ‘payment method’ he learned from The Kapil Sharma show host

The singer uploaded the video and wrote, “You are only allowed to look at @ishehnaaz_gill during the shoot.Moon is rising on 10th January 2023.”

Check out the tweet –

 

Shehnaaz retweeted the video and wrote, “Moon is Rising on 10th Jan – 2023”. Fans were clearly excited with the video and commented on how cute they looked together. A fan commented, “Omg this is my fav song … Can’t wait to see u #ShehnaazGill wid #GuruRandhawa”, Another user commented, “Can’t wait for it u both are looking superb”

A few weeks back, Guru had uploaded a video of him dancing with Shehnaaz during a Diwali party. The two danced on the song “Makhna” from the film Drive. Sharing the video, he wrote, “With india’s fav @shehnaazgill Happy Diwali “.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...

Shehnaaz is making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhagyashree, and others. In an interview with Connect FM Canada last month, Shehnaaz opened up about her warm equation with the star and had said, “From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-12-2022 at 16:55 IST
Next Story

RRR: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan to attend attend Golden Globes 2023

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anant Ambani's engagement bash
Janhvi Kapoor poses with rumoured beau, Salman Khan all smiles in inside photos from Anant Ambani’s engagement bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close