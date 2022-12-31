Shy Guru Randhawa blushes as he covers up Shehnaaz Gill’s leg, looks away as she says ‘idhar dekho’. Watch video

Singer Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans got a glimpse of their chemistry as the two shared a behind-the-scenes video of their new music video shoot. In the short video, a shy Guru kept looking away as Shehnaaz took control and told him to look at her. At one point, he even covered up her leg, but she pulled her dress aside again.

Shehnaaz wore a red slit dress. She held Guru’s face in her hands and pulled him closer as the posed together, but the singer was too shy, and looked away. “Idhar dekho,” she said, as Guru smiled.

The singer uploaded the video and wrote, “You are only allowed to look at @ishehnaaz_gill during the shoot.Moon is rising on 10th January 2023.”

Moon is Rising on 10th Jan – 2023❤️ https://t.co/Mc6jrSCxZ4 — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) December 31, 2022

Shehnaaz retweeted the video and wrote, “Moon is Rising on 10th Jan – 2023”. Fans were clearly excited with the video and commented on how cute they looked together. A fan commented, “Omg this is my fav song … Can’t wait to see u #ShehnaazGill wid #GuruRandhawa”, Another user commented, “Can’t wait for it u both are looking superb”

A few weeks back, Guru had uploaded a video of him dancing with Shehnaaz during a Diwali party. The two danced on the song “Makhna” from the film Drive. Sharing the video, he wrote, “With india’s fav @shehnaazgill Happy Diwali “.

Shehnaaz is making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhagyashree, and others. In an interview with Connect FM Canada last month, Shehnaaz opened up about her warm equation with the star and had said, “From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot.”