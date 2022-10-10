Shehnaaz Gill’s whispered conversation with Sai Pallavi wins the internet, shares frame with Allu Arjun and R Madhavan. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill can be anywhere, anytime, with anyone and the result will still be the same: It will break the internet. The actor and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant attended an award function on Sunday night and was clicked with the who’s who of the South film industry.

Wearing a stunning Kanjivaram silk saree adorned with traditional jewelry, Shehnaaz Gill graced the Filmfare South awards in Bengaluru. At the function, Shehnaaz also presented the best female actor in a leading role award.

And that’s my super precious young star famous baby @ishehnaaz_gill on the Filmfare south’s stage to present an award 🥹❤️ And that’s me shouting her name… #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/2opO8SYxDc — Yashu✨SSS✨ (@ni_muh_toddungi) October 9, 2022

In pictures and videos that have come out from the ceremony, Shehnaaz can be seen sitting next to actor Sai Pallavi, chatting away merrily. While one cannot decipher what the duo is talking about, videos show an excited Sai Pallavi whispering something to Shehnaaz, who in turn, repeatedly breaks in giggles and agreement.

In another picture, which has made fans of the actor-singer thrilled, Shehnaaz is seen sharing the frame with superstar Allu Arjun. While the Pushpa star was seated a row ahead, Shehnaaz was seen sitting right behind him– in the row next to him–as the photographers clicked their way to glory.

Ooopsss The Gorgeous queen Shehnaaz is slaying here in FILFARE South … Finally allu Arjun and shehnaaz in one frame😍😍 What a beautiful night today❤️ SHEHNAAZ SLAYING FILMFARE SOUTH#SHEHNAAZGILL pic.twitter.com/Ksi9dnzhpe — 《♡QUEEN SARA♡》➳❤️ (@SaraAfrin_22) October 9, 2022

A video from the event also showed Shehnaaz almost getting mobbed by fans as they huddle up to get a selfie with the actor. Eventually, two security staff step in to escort her safely, even as she kept posing with her fans happily.

Omggggg

See thisssssssssssss😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Her craze in south ♥️ SHEHNAAZ SLAYING FILMFARE SOUTH #SHEHNAAZGILL pic.twitter.com/b9CLsRdRdv — Bhavs 🌈 (@shehnaaz_fan_Ap) October 9, 2022

Shehnaaz was also clicked talking to actor R Madhavan, seemingly backstage. A series of pictures showed the duo in deep conversation and later posing with each other.

On the work front, Shehnaaz will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is scheduled to release this December. Apart from this, Shehnaaz will also be seen in John Abraham starrer titled 100%, which also features Ritesh Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.