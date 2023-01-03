scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa announce release date of their music video Moon Rise

The music video of Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa's Moon Rise will release on January 10.

Shehnaaz Gill, Guru RandhawaShehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa will share screen space in the music video of Moon Rise. (Photos; Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa have been sharing glimpses of their first collaboration, “Moon Rise”, since the past few days. Today, the actor-singer duo finally announced the release date of their music video “Moon Rise”.

Sharing the official poster of the song, Shehnaaz wrote, “Super excited to bring to you #Moonrise from #ManOfTheMoon 🥰 Moon is rising on 10th January 2023. 🌕 Stay tuned.” The music video of “Moon Rise” is all set to release on January 10. The audio version of the song had released last year to a positive response.

Before announcing the release date, Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa had shared a BTS video of their music video. In the video, Shehnaaz is seen donning a flowy red slit dress with thigh high slit. Guru is seen standing next to her, and she is seen pulling him closer to her as they posed together. When Guru is seen being shy and not looking at her, Shehnaaz tells him “Idhar dekho”.

Shehnaaz and Guru’s fans were quite delighted to see the stars together. One person commented on the video, “Jado do punjabi milde ne dhamaka ti hunda hi hai 😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️.” Another fan wished them well: “All the very best for your new song ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” One of Shehnaaz’s fans wrote, “She never compromise in getting perfection 😂.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is looking forward to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She will also be seen in Sajid Khan directorial 100%, where she’ll be sharing screen with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 15:13 IST
