‘Nobody’s prepared for a divorce’: Actor Shefali Shah on her first marriage

Shefali Shah Shah describes the book as "a sort of memoir". When it was announced, she said, "Nothing in my life warrants a memoir. And yet, I chose to tell a story only I have the copyright to. I don't promise an ingenious book, but what I do promise is absolute honesty."

“I’m not naming anyone in the book. I’m not even getting into what happened or didn’t happen. I’m just talking about what happens on a general scale when people get married and nobody’s prepared for a divorce.”

That’s Shefali Shah writing about the end of her first marriage in ‘The Audacity of Being’, her memoir-in-essays published by Bloomsbury India. She spoke to The Indian Express in an exclusive interview. Shah was earlier married to actor Harsh Chhaya. In 2000, she married filmmaker-producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, with whom she has two sons, Aryaman and Maurya.

People often go into marriage with “the idea of a happily-ever-after”, she believes. “Marriage may not necessarily pan out the way it is. And then, you just have no option but to deal with it.”