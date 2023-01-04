Sheezan Khan’s sister Falak Naaz pens emotional note on Tunisha Sharma’s birth anniversary: ‘I hope your search for peace is over’

Sheezan Khan’s sister Falak Naaz penned an emotional note on Tunisha Sharma’s birth anniversary. The actor, who was close to Sheezan and his family, passed away on December 24, allegedly by suicide. Falak shared photos with Tunisha, calling her ‘baccha’, and mentioned that she had been planning her birthday celebrations as a surprise.

Falak wrote, “Kabhi nahi socha tha ki aese wish karungi tujhe,tu jaanti thi ki Aapi ne plan kiya hai tere liye surprise, I wanted to see you wearing that pretty princess dress, main tujhe taiyar karti tera cake banwati,tera wo surprised face dekhna tha mujhe,tu jaanti hai achhe se (I never thought I’ll wish you like this. I planned a surprise. Wanted to see you wear that pretty dress and I would have gotten you ready myself. Wanted to see that surprised expression on your face).”

Falaq Naaz wrote that Tunisha Sharma meant so much to her and her heart is broken by the recent turn of events. Falaq confessed she wasn’t sure who she should pray for — her soul or their family, who are badly impacted by her death. “Tu mere liye kya maayne rakhti hai, dil tuta hua hai mera bohot,itni taklif kabhi mehsus nahi hui mujhe jitni tere jaane ke baad se hai,kabhi kabhi samajh nahi ata ki dua kiske liye karen teri rooh ke sukoon ke liye ya hamari (amma,sheezan,aur mere) zindagi ke itne mushkil imtihan ke liye,sleepless nights,unseen tears, tu sab dekh rahi hai,” she added.

Falaq concluded, “I know tu mere aas paas hi hai I can feel your presence, we miss you everyday टूnnu, you are gonna live forever in our heart, I Hope Teri sukoon waali talaash khatam ho gai ho, Mera bachcha meri nanhi si jaan Happy Birthday and I love you too (I know you are here and I can feel your presence. We miss you every day and you are going to live forever in our hearts. I hope your quest for peace is over…”)

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the set of her show on December 24. Her boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested on the charges of abetment to suicide after Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma levelled several accusations against him. Recently, Sheezan’s sisters addressed Vinita’s accusations at a press conference and also clarified that Tunisha was never forced to wear a Hijab.