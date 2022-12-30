Sheezan Khan slapped Tunisha Sharma after she found out he cheated on her: mother Vanita Sharma

Late TV actor Tunisha Sharma’s mother, Vanita Sharma, on Friday vowed to bring accused Sheezan Khan to justice as she reiterated that she believes her daughter cannot die by suicide. Tunisha died on December 24, at the age of 20. Within hours of her demise, Khan, who worked with her on the show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

“She had no other disease but OCD. She was very much conscious about cleanliness,” Vanita Sharma said, addressing mediapersons in Mumbai, and added that she will not rest until Khan is punished. Tunisha and Khan were reportedly dating, and broke up 15 days prior to her death. The deceased actor’s mother had claimed that Khan was cheating on Tunisha. Vanita Sharma also said that Tunisha was friendly with Khan’s family, including his mother and sisters.

“Tunisha once checked his phone and found that he was cheating on her. On confronting Sheezan, he slapped her in his room at the set and said that she could do whatever she wanted,” Vanita said in her first interaction with the press, days after Tunisha’s death. “He even told her that he has no relation with her now (tumhe jo karna hai kar lo, mera tumse koi rishta nahi hai),” Vanita Sharma said, adding that the ‘immature’ Tunisha also used to buy him expensive gifts.

Vanita said that when she confronted Khan to ask him why he cheated on her daughter, the 28-year-old replied in the same tone and said that they ‘can do whatever’ they want. “I am sorry aunty. I cannot do anything. Do whatever you want,” Tunisha’s mother quoted him as saying. Vanita had visited her daughter’s set a day before the tragedy.

Reiterating that Tunisha was deeply involvement in his family, Vanita further said that Khan’s sister took Tunisha to get a tattoo, and that his mother encouraged her to get a dog, despite her, Vanita’s, disapproval.

She also alleged that there was a delay in taking Tunisha to the hospital after she was found unconscious on the sets of the show.

The Waliv Police of Maharashtra has recorded the statements of 25 people in relation to the case, and is likely to produce accused Khan to the Vasai court on Wednesday as the tenure of his police custody ends. This will be the third time that he is produced before the court. Sheezan’s police custody has also been extended by one day.