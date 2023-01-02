Sheezan Khan’s sisters say Tunisha Sharma’s hijab photo from TV show, lawyer accuses actor’s mother of controlling her life and finances

A few days after Tunisha Sharma’s mother and uncle levelled charges against actor Sheezan Khan in a press conference, his lawyer and family have spoken to the media and shared their side of the story. Sheezan’s sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz, and lawyer Shailendra Mishra accused Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma, of trying to control her life and claimed relations between the two were strained. Tunisha allegedly died due to suicide on December 24 on the sets of the show Ali Baba. Her rumoured boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested on the charge of abetment to suicide. Her mother accused him of infidelity and making false promises of marriage to her daughter.

According to ANI, Sheezan Khan’s lawyer said at the press conference on Monday, “Tunisha and Sanjeev Kaushal (an uncle in Chandigarh) had a terrible relationship. Sanjeev Kaushal and her mother, Vanita used to control Tunisha’s finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money.” The lawyer also alleged, “Tunisha used to panic a lot upon hearing name of Sanjeev Kaushal. On instigation of Sanjeev Kaushal, Tunisha’s mother broke her phone and tried to strangulate her. Sanjeev Kaushal and Tunisha’s mother used to control Tunisha’s life.”

Sheezan’s sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz also addressed claims by Vanita that her daughter was being forced to wear hijab. They shared the said photo and clarified that it was from the set of the show and was part of the shoot. “We never made her wear hijab, it was from the channel,” Shafaq Naaz said. Falaq Naaz, who is also an actor, said they could never see Tunisha in pain as she was “like their family member”. Naaz said Tunisha and her mother used to come to their home on many occasions. “We never forced anyone to do anything,” she said.

Khan’s mother said Tunisha’s mother should produce evidence for the allegations that she has been making against him. On the allegation that Khan had slapped Tunisha once during a shoot, the accused actor’s mother asked, “Why had Vanita Sharma not complained to us or slapped Sheezan?” Naaz said everyone knew how Tunisha’s mother used to call her many times in a day. “We also want justice for Tunisha, but her mother is trying to falsely implicate Sheezan in the case, that is not correct,” she said.

The two had earlier penned angry posts on social media earlier, demanding that their brother should not be demeaned further. “It breaks our heart how our silence has been understood as weakness. This is probably what they call ‘Ghor Kaliyug’. Where’s the research of some media portals before reporting things? Where’s the common sense of the masses? For all the people demeaning Sheezan- ask yourself this – are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people! The journalism standards of a certain section of media have stooped so low that it only functions based on TRP. And YOU are their consumer. It’s equally your responsibility to report news with unreliable sources. Don’t be fooled,” Falaq had written.

Sheezan had pleaded innocence earlier, saying that he had full faith in the judiciary. Sheezan’s lawyer had also said that they would be filing their first bail application on Monday.