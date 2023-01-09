Sharks get ‘sharky’ over a pitch, Vineeta Singh asks Peyush Bansal ‘Kya kar rahe ho aap’

In a promo of an upcoming episode of the reality show Shark Tank India Season 2, ‘sharks’ Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh are seen clashing with each other over a pitch.

When Peyush says he’ll offer Rs 65 lakh for 1% and the only condition was that the pitchers had to agree immediately, an irritated Vineeta is heard saying, “Kya kar rahe ho aap?” The sharks got ‘sharky’ after the Paradyes pitch. “Paradyes ek aisa brand hai jo apko offer karta hai cool aur fun semi-permanent hair dyes,” the founder said. She also revealed that the business is worth Rs 800 crore.

Fans had a mixed reaction to the new promo. One of the fans wrote, “This is the first time ever I have seen peyush being so excited and going to any level to gt the deal done… This episode wud b great to watch and see the entrepreneurs.” Another user commented, “This season is amazing man… And namita has done more deal than others.. In this season.” Other users missed Ashneer Grover and mentioned it in the comment section.

In the promo, Anupam Mittal is also seen saying, “I think it was messy and dirty.” Namita Thappar says, “I disagree haan.” And Anupam quickly replies, “Well, it doesn’t matter what you think.”

Earlier, Anupam took to Twitter to talk about the response to the initial episodes of Shark Tank India Season 2. He tweeted, “Just 2 episodes & the chatter around @sharktankindia has just blown me away. Loads of love & criticism too – ‘if u r never criticised u may not be doing much that makes a difference’ – so keep the bouquets AND the brickbats coming, mazaa aa raha hai.”