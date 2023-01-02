Shark Tank India’s Peyush Bansal shares three tips for budding entrepreneurs: ‘Always believe in solving a problem…’

Popular reality show Shark Tank India is all set to kickstart its second season on Monday. The show features budding entrepreneurs presenting their business ideas to a panel of ‘sharks’ to seek investment. This season, Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Namita Thapar (Emcure), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Aman Gupta (boAt), Vineeta Singh (Sugar) and Amit Jain (Cardekho.com) will be seen investing their money in businesses in return for a certain amount of shares from the pitchers.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Bansal spoke about how he didn’t want to come back to the show as he wanted to lead a normal life, away from the massive fan following. Further to the conversation, the businessman said that there were a few instances that led him to introspect, post which he decided to come on board.

Elaborating on the same, Peyush Bansal said that when he became an entrepreneur, he was invited to a wine and cheese kind of event at Bill Gates’ house. “That inspired me to even take up Shark Tank India. I realised very late that the show is not about the deals or making money, it’s the impact this is having on all the budding entrepreneurs and even kids. And we discovered the spark we created later when seven or 10-year-olds would share their business ideas with you with a lot of hope. Somewhere I have taken that moral obligation of keeping that hope alive. I always feel that we are quite privileged with a fair share of destiny. We should thus not shy away from it, and I think by the next couple of seasons, we will get accustomed to it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Bansal also mentioned that his investment in Jugaadu Kamlesh sort of defined the reason why he was part of the show. “It’s also why I decided to come back. It’s because of what we could do with Kamlesh and his life,” he said, adding that they have already built four prototypes, while they are working on the fifth one. “Kamlesh has become a lot more confident and audiences will get to know more about him soon.”

The self-proclaimed ‘nerd’, Peyush Bansal stressed on the importance of openness to adapt and change with time. He said that during his first job, his manager had mentioned his biggest strength is his ability to listen and adapt. He shared, “I was so young, I didn’t even know what she meant. However, with time, I understood its importance. I have not been on social media but now I am conscious of the fact that it’s important for the new age. Young people share their life and form opinions on the platform. Given my work is about how people wear glasses, I don’t want to be rigid.”

The businessman further discussed the absence of Ashneer Grover this season. He said that no one comes to the show for entrepreneurs. “Also, I think this season is 10X better with so many deals happening. I think it’s not about me either, or any other shark at the end of the day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

On a final note, we asked Peyush Bansal to share three tips for budding entrepreneurs, and here’s what he said:

1. Don’t chase entrepreneurship, rather have a clear purpose. Always believe in solving a problem rather than just running a business. Try and define what you want to do and don’t want to do. Take time and understand these well.

Advertisement

2. Surround yourself with great people, and socialise with like-minded people. They say it’s a small world and I am sure you will come across people with the same vision. Realising it soon enough is important as that way you can surround yourself with great people.

3. Stay updated with technology. Don’t do too much maths as most revolutions, a lot of them in the last decade, have been facilitated by technology. It’s as powerful as any language.

Starting January 2, Shark Tank India 2 will air on Sony TV and stream on SonyLIV at 10 pm.