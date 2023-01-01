Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal says he’s scared to open his WhatsApp: ‘Twitter pe people are saying I’m crushing on Anupam’

The second season of Shark Tank India is all set to launch on Monday. Ahead of the premiere episode, the ‘sharks’ Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal got together to talk about their social media craze. The star entrepreneurs, in a promotional video, spoke about how post the first season of the show, their fan following rose to another level.

The video opens with Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com) talking about how he is shocked at how much noise the show made on social media. He shared that he wasn’t an active user and felt people wasted their time on these platforms. “Jab followers badhne lage pata chala kya ho raha hai (When my followers started increasing, I realised what is happening),” he said, adding that he would often read comments of people ‘crushing’ on him and calling him their ‘favourite shark’. The businessman also mentioned how he wouldn’t open his WhatsApp as it would have 1000 unread messages.

Namita Thapar (Emcure) laughed and said that the before and after social media craze could go on to become a case study. She revealed that from 2000, her social media following rose to seven lakhs. “Notification bandh karna seekhna padha,” she added. Vineeta Singh (Sugar), on the other hand, said that she’s never clicked as many selfies in her life as during the course of the show.

On a cheeky note, Anupam Mittal said that people run after their cars, and follow them around. “Deewanapan hai. Sach kahu toh mazaa bohot aata hai (We really enjoy the fan following).”

boAt’s Aman Gupta shared how they often get reservations at restaurants and upgrades at places. He added that while it’s all nice, there are times when people approach them at odd places. He said, “Washroom mein selfies maangte hai, main kehta hu bahar milenge (People ask for selfies in the washroom. I tell them we’ll meet outside).” Gupta said his popular statement ‘Hum bhi bana lenge’ has also become quite popular in the real world.

Lauding the popularity the show has brought for entrepreneurs, Anupam Mittal said that when businesspeople are treated as celebrities, they become role models.

Earlier, speaking to indianexpress.com, Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal had discussed the popularity the show brought them. He said that he didn’t want to come back to Shark Tank because of the same reason. “The only reason that I wasn’t keen on coming back was there’s too much fan following. I truly believe in ‘all glory is fleeting’ and didn’t want a life like this. I want a normal life, for me and my son, who’s just 2.5 years old. But at the same time, the spark that I see in the eyes of people made me finally relent.”

Starting January 2, Shark Tank India 2 will air Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV and SonyLIV.