Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Shark Tank India’s Vineeta Singh reveals her strategy for Season 2: ‘Don’t want to get pressurised by other Sharks’

Vineeta Singh, the co-founder of Sugar cosmetics, revealed that she plans to be herself on the second season of Shark Tank India. She will try not to come under the pressure of other Sharks while making decisions on the show.

vineeta singhVineeta Singh will be seen on Shark Tank season two. (Photo: Vineeta Singh/Instagram)

The second season of the TV reality show, Shark Tank India will soon go on air. Ahead of its premiere on Sony TV and SonyLIV, one of the judges of the show, Vineeta Singh, co-founder of Sugar cosmetics, revealed what would be her strategy in the second season of the show.

In a promo video, Vineeta shared, “My plan for Shark Tank India is to keep a collaborative approach. If there is a pitch which is good in terms of brand, then I will collaborate with Peyush (Bansal) and Aman (Gupta). If there is a product-led business, I will work with Anupam (Mittal). And, all the pitches with woman founders, me and Namita will take care of them. My plan is to collaborate more. I plan to hold my ground and not get pressurised by other Sharks. I want to do what I want to do.”

The entrepreneur also shared how her family is supportive of her being on the reality show. She said, “My kids are very excited about Shark Tank season two. They have their own favourite Sharks. They are only allowed to watch Shark Tank on TV.” She added how her husband Kaushik is her ‘biggest support’ in her Shark Tank journey. Vineeta shared that he is her “biggest cheerleader and supporter.” Next is her mother who helps her in taking care of her children when she is out at work.

Vineeta also shared that her husband gives her regular feedback on the deals she missed or didn’t do correctly on the first season of the show. “When Shark Tank season one aired, I and my husband watched all the pitches and he would advise me that you should have looked at this pitch like this or like that. That feedback really matters,” she said in the video.

Going forward, talking about her strategy for Shark Tank season two, Vineeta said she will be herself. “If we do not continue to be ourselves, then we won’t be those who were liked by the audience in season one,” she opined. In her list of ‘Don’ts’ for season two is not taking any decision “too quickly”. In the list of ‘Dos’, she wants to be “open-minded” and wants to “follow my heart”.

Sharing the video, Sony TV wrote on Instagram, “For this new season of Shark Tank India, Shark Vineeta Singh has a bold and savvy strategy lined up!”

Shark Tank India will start airing on January 2.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 13:50 IST
