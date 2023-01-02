scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Shark Tank India Season 2: When and where to watch, what will be different this season. Everything you need to know

Shark Tank India Season 2 will go on air from January 2 onwards. Here are all the details regarding the popular reality show.

shark tank india 2The CEO of SUGAR cosmetics Vineeta Singh will be part of Shark Tank India Season 2.
After its hit first season, Shark Tank India is returning with its second season on Monday night, albeit with six ‘sharks’ instead of the first season’s seven. Cardekho co-founder Amit Jain is the new addition to the panel of esteemed ‘sharks’, while Ashneer Grover and Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh will not be seen in the second edition of Shark Tank India.

Here’s everything you need to know about the reality show before its highly anticipated premiere tonight:

The Judges aka the ‘Sharks’

The show, which is the desi version of the popular US series of the same name, will have Cardekho co-founder Amit Jain, Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, Shaadi.com’s Anupam Mittal, boAt co-founder Aman Gupta, SUGAR Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh and Emcure Pharmaceuticals head Namita Thapar as the ‘sharks’ who will approve pitches and invest in contestants’ dream projects.

Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal says he's scared to open WhatsApp: 'Twitter pe people are saying I'm crushing on Anupam'

Previous ‘sharks’ BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh, who were both quite popular with the audience, won’t be returning for the second season. Grover’s remarks to pitchers gathered a second life post every episode as a meme. His one-liner “Ye sab doglapan hai” became meme gold. Fans of the businessman will miss his acerbic and viral statements on the new Shark Tank India.

Slight change in format

In the first season of Shark Tank India, which ran for a total of 35 episodes, 67 homegrown businesses were said to be funded, with all the ‘sharks’ together investing an impressive amount of Rs 42 crore. And according to sources, the show, this year, will go even bigger with regard to the pitches and budgets. And this time, as a special treat to its fans, Shark Tank will run for a longer duration, for a total of 50 episodes to be exact.

The show, which was earlier hosted by actor and presenter Rannvijay Singh Singha, will now be hosted by well-known comedian Rahul Dua.

When and where to watch Shark Tank India Season 2

Shark Tank India Season 2 will go on air from January 2 onwards. The show will premiere at 10 pm on Sony TV. People can also watch the show on streaming platform SonyLIV.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 16:19 IST
