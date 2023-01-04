scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar says ‘no regrets’ after being slammed for ‘mocking’ Recode owners: ‘Being a shark doesn’t mean…’

Shark Tank India's judges were criticised for not investing in a cosmetics brand. Now, 'shark' Namita Thapar has responded to the backlash.

namita thaparNamita Thapar is currently seen on Shark Tank India 2. (Photo: Namita/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar says ‘no regrets’ after being slammed for ‘mocking’ Recode owners: ‘Being a shark doesn’t mean…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

After being criticised for ‘making faces’ and not being completely polite with entrepreneurs Dheeraj Bansal and Rahul Sachdeva on the premiere episode of Shark Tank India Season 2, ‘shark’ Namita Thapar has responded to the issue.

“Being a shark doesn’t mean we are not entitled to our independent values & speaking candidly so if I don’t invest in a fellow sharks competition, that’s me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don’t join the ignorant that celebrate people w lack of integrity.. that’s me :) Who is the toxicity comment about ? Samajhdar ko ishara kaafi,” she wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Twitter users were quick to respond to Namita’s post. One wrote, “Not investing in a start-up (even if it’s making profits better than your frnd’s company) is not a fair play. It’s like you are not willing to support the upcoming startups just because of some vested interest.” Another mentioned, “Y’all had worst reason to not invest in that brand, only Piyush was logical there. Shark tank without @Ashneer_Grover is so trash, y’all too diplomatic.” A third person commented, “Happy that audience opinion at least reached you all, you all don’t care that’s a different stance altogether as if we care!.”

Recode owners Dheeraj and Rahul had pitched their business model to the sharks, who, despite liking their pitch, did not offer to invest any money in their company. Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar refused to invest since their friend, co-shark Vineeta Singh, is also in the cosmetics business. Vineeta didn’t give her nod to the Recode owners stating that she was in the same line of work herself (Vineeta is the founder of SUGAR cosmetics). Meanwhile, Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal did not choose to invest as they did not like the product branding.

Also Read |Shark Tank India 2: Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar ‘rectify’ mistake of not investing in season one’s achaar entrepreneurs, offer them Rs 85 lakh

This invited the ire of social media users. Viewers thought that the sharks were not being fair. A few were perturbed with Thapar and Aman’s behaviour while the Recode owners were making their pitch. A section of people thought that Thapar was ‘making faces’ and Aman was ‘mocking’ the pitchers’ inability to speak in English fluently.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled

This season’s sharks include Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh with new joinee Amit Jain (CarDekho co-founder). Hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India Season 2 airs from Monday-Friday at 10 pm on Sony TV.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-01-2023 at 08:57 IST
Next Story

Father-son held for killing driver for passing derogatory remarks on latter’s sexual orientation

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bollywood movies to look forward to in 2023
Most awaited Bollywood films of 2023
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close