Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar says ‘no regrets’ after being slammed for ‘mocking’ Recode owners: ‘Being a shark doesn’t mean…’

After being criticised for ‘making faces’ and not being completely polite with entrepreneurs Dheeraj Bansal and Rahul Sachdeva on the premiere episode of Shark Tank India Season 2, ‘shark’ Namita Thapar has responded to the issue.

“Being a shark doesn’t mean we are not entitled to our independent values & speaking candidly so if I don’t invest in a fellow sharks competition, that’s me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don’t join the ignorant that celebrate people w lack of integrity.. that’s me :) Who is the toxicity comment about ? Samajhdar ko ishara kaafi,” she wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Twitter users were quick to respond to Namita’s post. One wrote, “Not investing in a start-up (even if it’s making profits better than your frnd’s company) is not a fair play. It’s like you are not willing to support the upcoming startups just because of some vested interest.” Another mentioned, “Y’all had worst reason to not invest in that brand, only Piyush was logical there. Shark tank without @Ashneer_Grover is so trash, y’all too diplomatic.” A third person commented, “Happy that audience opinion at least reached you all, you all don’t care that’s a different stance altogether as if we care!.”

Y’all had worst reason to not invest in that brand, only Piyush was logical there. Shark tank without @Ashneer_Grover is so trash, y’all too diplomatic. — HH12 (@Hip_hop_india12) January 3, 2023

happy that audience opinion at least reached you all , you all don’t care that’s a different stance altogether as if we care! — Niraj Jain (@MaiNirajHoon) January 3, 2023

If this is adopted by all sharks,@SonyTV @SonyLIV @npsingh90 please make an announcement that no eye care brands, headphone brands, medicine brands,car brands, or matrimonial brands are eligible for @sharktankindia .This became an emotional movie instead of a business show — AKG (@akg_ankit) January 3, 2023

Recode owners Dheeraj and Rahul had pitched their business model to the sharks, who, despite liking their pitch, did not offer to invest any money in their company. Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar refused to invest since their friend, co-shark Vineeta Singh, is also in the cosmetics business. Vineeta didn’t give her nod to the Recode owners stating that she was in the same line of work herself (Vineeta is the founder of SUGAR cosmetics). Meanwhile, Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal did not choose to invest as they did not like the product branding.

This invited the ire of social media users. Viewers thought that the sharks were not being fair. A few were perturbed with Thapar and Aman’s behaviour while the Recode owners were making their pitch. A section of people thought that Thapar was ‘making faces’ and Aman was ‘mocking’ the pitchers’ inability to speak in English fluently.

This season’s sharks include Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh with new joinee Amit Jain (CarDekho co-founder). Hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India Season 2 airs from Monday-Friday at 10 pm on Sony TV.