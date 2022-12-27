Ex-Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover says burnout is a ‘Western concept’: ‘Hindi mein nahi hota ki jal gaya, bhun gaya’

Ashneer Grover, who was a part of the first season of Sony’s Shark Tank India, recently had a conversation with aspiring entrepreneurs during which he was asked how he avoids getting burnt out. Ashneer called burnout a “western concept” and said that there is no counterpart for this emotion in the Hindi language, and thus, it is not a “desi emotion.”

Elaborating on it, he said in the seminar shared by Business Incarnate on their YouTube channel, “Burn out na thoda western concept laghta hai mujhe. Hindi mein kabhi hota nahi ki ‘main jal gaya, bhun gaya’. Agar Hindi mein hai toh humara desi emotion hai, Hindi mein nahi hai toh yeh adopted emotion hai (I feel burnout is a Western concept. I have never heard anyone say in Hindi that ‘I got burnt, or roasted.’ If it is in Hindi, then it is a local emotion, if not then it is an adopted emotion).”

Ashneer then explained that for him, the concept of a burnout is only valid if one cannot justify their work to themselves. He said, “Burn out mere khyal se bas ek hi situation mein ho sakta hai ki fundamentally, jo bhi aap kar rahe ho, aapke dimag ka ek hissa aapko bol raha hai ki iska koi logic nahi hai. But aap, for some reason, usko kare jaa rahe ho. Only in that situation, jo hota hai na ki bande ka dimag chalna band ho gaya uske baad, voh tabhi ho sakta hai (In my opinion, burnout can only happen if fundamentally, whatever you might be doing, your brain is telling you that this doesn’t make any sense. But you, for some reason, continue to do it. Only in that situation, one can say that they can’t function anymore).”

He concluded his argument by saying, “US vale concept kam paalo yeh burn out shurn out. (Don’t adopt concept like ‘burn out’ that come from the US.)”

Ashneer, who quickly became a fan-favourite during the first season of Shark Tank India, will not be a part of the show’s second season. Many of his catchphrases were wildly popular on social media but co-judge Namita Thapar said that his absence on the show will not affect the new season. “I sincerely believe one person doesn’t make or break a show, not me, not anybody. The show is about celebrating our entrepreneurs and job creators, and about teaching business concepts through the beautiful stories of these nation builders to the masses. We should just focus on that and the hard work put in by the team,” she previously told indianexpress.com.