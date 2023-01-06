Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal offers job to entrepreneur who broke down on show: ‘I have an open offer for you’

Shark Tank India Season 2′s first week saw some innovative entrepreneurs, but one of them left the ‘sharks’ in tears. In a promo shared by Sony TV for Friday’s episode, a footwear entrepreneur left Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal rooting for him.

He shared that his company, Flatheads shoes, might shut down if he does not get enough funding from the show. He admitted that they have been putting in their own funds for the last two months as Vineeta pointed out “Aap bhatke hue lag rahe hain (You seem a little lost).” As he was talking about the state of his business, the entrepreneur broke down and shared that he will look for a job if he doesn’t get any investment and will try to restart his company again when he finds the resources.

As the entrepreneur regained his composure, Anupam told him, “‘I have an open offer for you for a job.” Aman Gupta cheered him on and said, “You are down but not out my friend.” As the ‘sharks’ went up to meet him, Vineeta confessed, “Sir, I have been in those shoes.”

Anupam Mittal recently spoke about the ‘love and criticism’ that the show has been receiving in the first week. “Just 2 episodes & the chatter around @sharktankindia has just blown me away. Loads of love & criticism too – ‘if u r never criticised u may not be doing much that makes a difference’ – so keep the bouquets AND the brickbats coming, mazaa aa raha hai,” he wrote.

The show returned after a successful first season, however, Ashneer Grover, who was a prominent part of the debut season is not a part of it anymore. Ashneer recently said on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast that he unfollowed all the ‘sharks’ after quitting. “I feel there should be clean separation. When I was not there in Shark Tank India season 2, I unfollowed all the sharks from social media. Now it is their game, and why should I be curious to know what is happening on Shark Tank’s shoot or what is happening behind the scenes? That is not a part of my life anymore. I want to do something different in my life so why should I live in past,” he said.