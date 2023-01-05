Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal impressed with American sisters speaking fluent Hindi, says ‘they’re more Indian than Indians’

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India, two sisters Ariella Blank and Rebekah Sood pitched health-based Kombucha drinks. Initially, they began speaking in English, till Anupam Mittal requested them to continue in Hindi. The girls spoke fluent Hindi much to the surprise of the sharks. Rebekah and Ariella discussed their business pitch, which involves rectifying health issues with their pan-India brand. The sharks were left impressed with their Hindi.

After hearing them speak, Anupam Mittal said, “You actually spoke in Hindi, I had just joked, because after seeing you I didn’t think that you would be able to speak.” The girls insisted that they can speak Hindi well. At this point, Aman Gupta said, “I thought that I had entered Shark Tank US.”

Rebekah went on to share her story that she came to India when she was one and half years old. She said, “My family came to India in 1992 from America. My father is a mechanical engineering professor and was working in IIT Kanpur. We loved India and Indians and we settled here. Both our parents are American. Meri sister made in India hamari Kombucha ki tarah.” The sharks couldn’t help but laugh on hearing the last line and Anupam said, “You can express your humour in Hindi. You have mastered the language. So cute.” Vineeta Singh, who is another shark on the show, added that she saw the packaging of their brand on Instagram and was rather impressed, especially owing to the fact that it was by two non-Indian sisters. They studied in Mussoorie as their father was doing his research work there. Rebekah and Ariella did their college in the US. Peyush Bansal asked, “What did you do next?” Rebekah replied, “We then entered zindagi ki school.”

The sharks tasted the drink and observed the 10 grams of sugar present in the drink, which is harmful and referred to the drink as a ‘foreign concept’. They added that the sugar would not be harmful for stomach, but it is for bacterial culture. They also said that the price of the drink at Rs 220, was rather high. After several discussions on the longevity of the product, Aman, Peyush and Namita decided not to invest in the product. Anupam made them an offer— Rs 75 lakh for 20% equity (valuation Rs 3.75 crores). Vineeta Singh also made an offer, Rs 30 lakhs for 10% equity and Rs 45 lakh debt @ 12% interest (Valuation Rs 3 cr). The sisters rejected Vineeta’s offer and tried making another offer to Anupam: Rs 75 lakh for 8% equity (valuation Rs 9.38 cr). However, Anupam didn’t agree and the sisters had to leave without a deal.

Before they left, Anupam told them, “I wish you all the best and let me tell you, you are more Indian than Indians.”