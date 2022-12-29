Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal is ‘disappointed’ after entrepreneurs say no to his offer, Peyush Bansal says ‘Main aapka fan ho gaya’

Shark Tank India is all set to return with its second season and in the run up to the same, Sony shared an unseen pitch from the show’s first season. With Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh on the panel, a home decor company known as Artment had a pitch for the sharks.

The brother-sister duo valued their company at Rs 68 crore and were seeking Rs 1.7 crore for 2.5 per cent of their business. As the entrepreneurs explained their products and spoke about their profit margin, Namita said she was out and added, “Koi anokhi baat nahi hai. (There is no USP).” Vineeta and Ghazal also went out but, Ghazal did offer them a mentorship.

Anupam had a lot of questions for the entrepreneurs about the segment of their market, which, he felt they did not answer in a satisfactory fashion. He said, “Aapke approach se main sehmat nahi hun. Aapka valuation sun ke main chakra raha hun (I don’t agree with your approach. I still can’t come to terms with your valuation).” and was out of the deal but soon came back in and became the only shark to offer them a deal, which they declined.

When the entrepreneurs declined Anupam’s deal in a heartbeat, he was taken aback and said, “Aap mujhe disappoint kar rahe ho. (You are disappointing me).” When the entrepreneurs said they declined because they don’t want any debt and this was their way of signaling to the other sharks that they don’t want any debt on their company, Peyush jumped in and declared that he had become their fan. “Main aapka fan ho gaya hun, entrepreneur wise (I am now your fan, as an entrepreneur),” he said. Though he also got out and did not offer them a deal but he did offer to mentor them instead.

Shark Tank India returns with its second season on January 2.