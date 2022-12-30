Shark Tank India’s Amit Jain reveals Ratan Tata was his mentor: ‘Everyone talks about his humility and knowledge… I can confirm he’s an eager listener’

Shark Tank India 2’s Amit Jain recently took to social media to share a long note dedicated to Ratan Tata on his 85th birthday. Jain, who is the co-founder and CEO of CarDekho, called Tata his ‘lifelong idol’ and said that it was his privilege that he got to have the business tycoon as his ‘mentor’.

A part of his note read, “People often talk about Ratan Tata ji’s humility, his composure and his knowledge. I can confirm that that is the way he is, indeed – on top of being an eager listener! Way back in 2015, Ratan Tata ji became a mentor to us as we looked to grow CarDekho into the unicorn it is today. In his decades of experience in the automobile sector, incredible insights and a genuinely warm demeanour, I can confidently say that we found the best mentor we could have hoped for!”

Jain also wrote about how Tata saw more talent and ability in him than he saw himself, and helped bring the best out of him. He shared, “When people say that having a mentor sees more talent and ability within you, than you see in yourself, and helps bring it out of you, they aren’t wrong. Everyone deserves a gentle, guiding hand that both supports you when the going gets tough and pushes you to deliver your best. Just ask the two small-town twinkle-eyed entrepreneurs from Jaipur who knew their life was about to change after they met Ratan Tata ji👇🏼!”

Jain also shared a photo from the time when he started his company and was being mentored by Ratan Tata.

Amit Jain will soon be seen in Shark Tank India 2 where he will be mentoring and investing in the companies of entrepreneurs. He will join the panel of Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR cosmetics), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) and Aman Gupta (boAt). The new season starts airing on January 2.