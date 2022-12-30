scorecardresearch
Shark Tank India’s Amit Jain calls himself ‘big shark’, Peyush Bansal says he is on season 2 to invest in entrepreneurs, not their business. Watch

Shark Tank India 2 judges, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain, voiced their expectations from the new pitchers, founders of businesses and entrepreneurs on the show.

shark tank 2Shark Tank India second season will air on January 2. (Photo: SET India)
Shark Tank India is returning with its second season on January 2. To keep the buzz around the show alive, the makers have been sharing promos. The latest teaser of the show has all the Shark Tank judges, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain, voicing their expectations from the new pitchers, founders of businesses and entrepreneurs on the show.

In the promo, the show’s host Rahul Dua asks Anupam one advice he would like to give to the new contestants. He said, “The most important thing is to be prepared. One should understand their business. Unless you are convinced about your business, how will you convince others.” We then get to see his shots from various episodes of the upcoming season. Anupam tries to explain to the pitchers, “Shark Tank India is not just about funding, it is also about perspective.”

Next, Rahul asks Aman Gupta about his strategy for Shark Tank Season 2 and he said that he will be himself on the show. In the video, Aman is also seen motivating start-up owners who participated in the show.

On being asked what is the first thing that he looks at when he invests money, Peyush Bansal shared that he first looks at the entrepreneur because “paise ghode pe nahi jockey pe lagaane chahiye (one must not bid on the horse but on the horse-rider).” Vineeta Singh said she will be investing money in the founders who she thinks are “passionate”.

Amit Jain, who is the new investor on the show, added that he is on the show for big deals. He said, “Big shark is here.”

Later in the video, Namita Thapar shared that besides working, all the ‘sharks’ have a great time with each other on the set of the show. “We tease each other a lot,” she said and Rahul Dua backed her statement by adding that he has seen all of them having a good time together.

The new season of Shark Tank India will stream on SonyLIV and will air on Sony TV.

