Aman Gupta downplays his ‘genius’ with humour, says Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar; talks about failures Vineeta Singh has survived

Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar said that people underestimate what a ‘genius’ her fellow ‘shark’ Aman Gupta is, because he downplays his own talents by deflecting with humour. In an interview, Namita said that she has a ‘dil ka rishta’ with the boAt founder.

In an appearance on YouTuber Raj Shamani’s podcast, she also listed the traits that she admires the most about other ‘sharks’ such as Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Amit Jain, and former ‘sharks’ Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh.

Crediting Aman for bringing out the ‘crazy’ in her, she said, “Aman is my favourite shark… We connected from day one. What I admire about Aman is that he is a genius, and not just a marketing genius. He has a wearables company, he is a technology genius, he’s an entrepreneurial genius. What he’s done at boAt, when you sit down and talk to him, he’s brilliant at his work. But the way he downplays it with his humour… Everybody on set loves him, because wherever he goes, he spreads humour, he spreads joy, and he just makes people laugh. People just see him dancing, laughing, joking… To balance the two, to be a genius at work and not be arrogant, and take life lightly, I’ve learned that from Aman.”

She said that she admires Vineeta’s ‘resilience’, and added, “That girl, the amount of failures she’s been through… She has a never-say-die attitude, she’s risen from failure and become stronger. She’s like a phoenix, love her for that, she’s always smiling.” She said that she admires Peyush’s focus on the customer, and culture. About Anupam, she said that he has ‘very good insights’ about different industries and businesses, and that she can relate to Amit ‘because he’s a small town boy’. She said that Ashneer has an ability to dissect business with ease, and that Ghazal is a ‘nice person’ who she has stayed in touch with.

Shark Tank India will return for a hotly anticipated second season on January 2. Amit Jain will make his debut as a ‘shark’ this season, replacing Ashneer and Ghazal