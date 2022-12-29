scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Aman Gupta downplays his ‘genius’ with humour, says Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar; talks about failures Vineeta Singh has survived

Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar listed one thing each that she admires about her fellow 'sharks' Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh.

aman gupta namita thaparNamita Thapar and Aman Gupta have become thick as thieves after appearing on Shark Tank India together.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar said that people underestimate what a ‘genius’ her fellow ‘shark’ Aman Gupta is, because he downplays his own talents by deflecting with humour. In an interview, Namita said that she has a ‘dil ka rishta’ with the boAt founder.

In an appearance on YouTuber Raj Shamani’s podcast, she also listed the traits that she admires the most about other ‘sharks’ such as Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Amit Jain, and former ‘sharks’ Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh.

Also read |Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar takes down ‘toxic culture’, says it’s a myth that founders have to be ‘arrogant’: ‘People confuse aggression with drive’

Crediting Aman for bringing out the ‘crazy’ in her, she said, “Aman is my favourite shark… We connected from day one. What I admire about Aman is that he is a genius, and not just a marketing genius. He has a wearables company, he is a technology genius, he’s an entrepreneurial genius. What he’s done at boAt, when you sit down and talk to him, he’s brilliant at his work. But the way he downplays it with his humour… Everybody on set loves him, because wherever he goes, he spreads humour, he spreads joy, and he just makes people laugh. People just see him dancing, laughing, joking… To balance the two, to be a genius at work and not be arrogant, and take life lightly, I’ve learned that from Aman.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namita Thapar (@namitathapar)

 

She said that she admires Vineeta’s ‘resilience’, and added, “That girl, the amount of failures she’s been through… She has a never-say-die attitude, she’s risen from failure and become stronger. She’s like a phoenix, love her for that, she’s always smiling.” She said that she admires Peyush’s focus on the customer, and culture. About Anupam, she said that he has ‘very good insights’ about different industries and businesses, and that she can relate to Amit ‘because he’s a small town boy’. She said that Ashneer has an ability to dissect business with ease, and that Ghazal is a ‘nice person’ who she has stayed in touch with.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end

Shark Tank India will return for a hotly anticipated second season on January 2. Amit Jain will make his debut as a ‘shark’ this season, replacing Ashneer and Ghazal

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 12:43 IST
Next Story

Scuffle onboard Bangkok to Kolkata flight, BCAS initiates probe as video goes viral

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput Kapoor, 10 celebrity photos
Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close