Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta says he’ll buy a saree company for his wife after hearing a pitch, watch new promo

Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

A new promo of Shark Tank India has investor Aman Gupta saying that he wants to buy a saree company for his wife.

Shark Tank India Season 2 is set to return on Sony TV. In a recently released promo, the audience got a sneak peek of the upcoming season. This time, the panel of sharks includes Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Amit Jain and Peyush Bansal. Snippets of a few pitches were featured in the promo which included an Indian saree company.

After watching the process of how a saree is made, Aman happily acknowledged that this was the first time he saw how a saree is made. Vineeta told him to buy a saree for his wife Priya to which he said, “Haan haan, aaj toh company hi khareed lenge (Yes, I’ll buy the company today).”

Also Read |CBFC chief asks Pathaan makers to make changes in film, songs amid Besharam Rang row: ‘Our culture and faith is glorious’

Another pitch had an entrepreneur pitching smart wearables for kids. Watching his pitch, Peyush was left impressed. Another entrepreneur pitched their idea for a soup brand but when asked about the nutritional value of the product, they did not have a satisfactory answer for Anupam. “Kyu baat se bhaag rahe hain aap? (Why are you running away from the question?)” he asked and added, “You cannot be in the health business without knowing the fundamentals of it.”

Shark Tank India created quite a fan following after its first season and makers are looking to replicate the success this time around as well. Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh will not be a part of season 2.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 18:18 IST
