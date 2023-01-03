Shark Tank India 2: Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar ‘rectify’ mistake of not investing in season one’s achaar entrepreneurs, offer them Rs 85 lakh

Shark Tank India season 2 premiered on Sony TV on Monday. The first episode began with ‘sharks’ Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh ‘rectifying’ their mistake from season 1. The episode featured the return of two women entrepreneurs, Uma Jha and Kalpana Jha, who had pitched their pickle business last year, but walked away empty handed. In the second season, Namita and Vineeta offered them an investment of Rs 85 lakh.

Monday’s episode of the show began with Uma and Kalpana sharing how their business grew after they appeared on Shark Tank India last year. “Certainly, there was a change. The sale of three months took place overnight,” they shared.

Later, they were surprised by Namita and Vineeta. Namita said she ‘regrets’ not investing in the business. “The way they pitched their business left me impressed. But sometimes things take place so quickly, that you are left with regrets.” She added, “The good thing about regret is you get to rectify them.” Vineeta shared how her mother scolded her for not investing in Jha Ji pickles.

Then, Vineeta and Namita offered to invest Rs 85 lakh in their business in exchange for 8.4% equity. Originally, Uma and Kalpana had asked for Rs 50 lakh for 10% equity. As they accepted the offer, they told Namita and Vineeta, “You have not just supported my company, but you have given hope to all the women who work for us.” Vineeta added that the story of Uma and Kalpana will “inspire many more ‘halwa’ and ‘ladoo’ companies in small towns and villages.”

Namita concluded by saying that to begin the new journey of Shark Tank India, it was important for them to finish the previous journey on a good note.

Shark Tank India airs on Sony TV and is streaming on SonyLIV. It is hosted by Rahul Dua and brings back ‘sharks’ Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh. They are joined by a new ‘shark’, CarDekho co-founder Amit Jain.