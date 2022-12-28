Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar refuses to invest in friend Vineeta Singh’s competitor, but Anupam Mittal has no such qualms

The much-awaited second season of the reality show Shark Tank India is about to premiere in a few days. The latest promo of the show introduced the judges and gave glimpses of some interesting moments. The highlight of the show was when Namita Thapar refused to invest in a make-up company because of her loyalty to her friend, fellow ‘shark’ Vineeta Singh, the co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics.

The promo introduced the five ‘sharks’ of the second season – Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, and newcomer Amit Jain.

In the promo, the ‘sharks’ listen to pitches for various products, ranging from specialty tea to fresh flowers. A make-up brank seems to get Vineeta’s attention. She says that she has never heard of the brand but is surprised to know that her own brand follows them on social media. As the pitch progresses, Namita says, “Main apne friend ke competitor mein kabhi invest karungi (I will never invest in my friend’s competition).” To this, Peyush tells her, ‘Par inka (Vineeta) ka competition hai hi nahi ye.” Anupam adds to this that he has no problems in betting on the company.

Another highlight of the promo is a bidding war between Peyush, Aman and Namita, with all parties raising the stakes. Shark Tank India 2 is set to go on the air from January 2 on Sony Entertainment television.