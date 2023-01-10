‘Dirty game’: Anupam Mittal slams Shark Tank India pitcher for eliminating him from joint deal, choosing Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh

Shark Tank India Season 2 is in its second week and it appears that in an upcoming episode, a pitcher will create a rift between the ‘sharks’. A promo shared by Sony TV’s Instagram handle has the entrepreneurs behind a company named Paradyes pitching to the sharks.

The company offers ‘semi permanent hair dyes’ and their pitch seemed interesting enough that Vineet Singh (Sugar cosmetics) and Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com) instantly jumped in with an offer. As Vineeta talked about their offer, Aman Gupta (BoAt) said, “Kabhi toh kisi aur ko le lia karo (Let someone else also come in sometimes),” making his displeasure known about being left out of the deal.

The promo says that this is the first time in the ‘history of Shark Tank India’ that a pitcher became the ‘game changer’ in striking the deal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The sharks eventually found a way where three of them were involved with asking for 3 per cent of the company and presented the entrepreneurs with their offer but the pitchers had something else in their mind. Their counter offer had them rejecting Anupam, and having only Vineeta and Aman as a part of the deal offering them 2 percent of the company.

This left Anupam visibly shocked and he said, “Yahan par dirty game khela gaya hai. (You are playing a dirty game here.) You tried to be oversmart.” Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) declared this was a “big mistake” on the entrepreneurs’ part.

Shark Tank India offers a platform to entrepreneurs who are looking for funding and mentorship from established entrepreneurs. The show had a successful first season but this time around, Ashneer Grover is not a part of the team.

In a recent appearance on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast, Ashneer said that he ‘dominated’ the first season of the show and implied that a lucrative enough deal could not be struck for his return. He said, “Ab main zyada detail mein nahi jaunga, but simple si baat hai ki dekho, Kohli agar Bhopal ki team se khelega, usne 300 run maar diye, toh woh dominate kar raha hai na game? Ab usko India se khelna chahiye. Hala ke main yeh nahi bol raha ke baaki log koi kam hain, but main zyada tha, kya karein? Maine dominate kar diya show (I won’t go into detail, but it’s simple. If Kohli plays for a small team and hits 300 runs, he will dominate the game. It’s time for him to play for India next. Not to take anything away from the other sharks, but I dominated the show).”