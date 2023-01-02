scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Anupam Mittal pulls up pitcher on Shark Tank India 2 for their half-baked presentation: ‘Kyu baat se bhaag rahe ho?’

In a Shark Tank India 2 promo shared by channel, Anupam Mittal pulls up a pitcher for their half-baked knowledge about their own product.

Shark Tank India 2 will launch on January 2.
Anupam Mittal pulls up pitcher on Shark Tank India 2 for their half-baked presentation: 'Kyu baat se bhaag rahe ho?'
The new season of Shark Tank India will give budding entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their brands to the panel of sharks. While most will leave them impressed, a new promo reveals Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh being shocked at a pitcher’s limited knowledge about their own product.

In a promo released by Sony TV, a couple of young men will put up their company SoupX on the stage. They are pitching it as India’s first personalized soup-based meal brand, which makes healthy soups. Sugar Cosmetics’ Vineeta Singh checks the lid of the container which has a barcode. She asks the pitchers about the nutritional value of the soup. To this, the pitchers try to avoid the question saying they showed her the same a few moments back.

Taken aback at their callous answer, Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com) shoots back, “Arre bhai nutritional value bataiye. Kyu baat se bhaag rahe hai hai (Why are you running away from the question)?”

He further tells them “One cannot be in the health business without knowing the fundamentals,” adding that he wants to invest in owners, who know their business inside out.

In another promo, Anupam Mittal is seen talking with a pitcher saying that he only feels like talking to him. To this, the entrepreneur smiles to say that if the star businessman invests in his company, he will come to his house and talk to him for hours. The other sharks — Vineeta, Amit Jain, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta are seen laughing at the statement.

Starting January 2, Shark Tank India 2 will air on Sony TV and SonyLIV.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 15:07 IST
