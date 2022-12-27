Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal says ‘humiliating someone’ on the show is unacceptable: ‘We gave a lot of leeway last year’

Shark Tank India is set to return with its second season on Sony TV next month, and during a recent round of promotions, investor Anupam Mittal said that one has to draw a line while sharing their feedback with entrepreneurs. The first season of the show was criticised by a section of the audience for being mean-spirited to some of its contestants. Some of them even voiced their disapproval after the season concluded.

Anupam, in a chat with Film Companion, said that the second season will be more ‘sharky’ but also pointed out that there is a difference between insulting someone and giving them constructive feedback. In the previous season, ex-‘shark’ Ashneer Grover’s blunt feedback was seen as insulting by some. During one pitch, he told an entrepreneur to “make a mop” out of the clothes she was selling because he found them “so bad.” Anupam, in the interview, said that some people in their team were given “a lot of leeway” last year. “I’m not going to talk about specific sharks but as a team we gave a lot of leeway to people in a lot of pitches last year. This year, you might see that change a little bit,” he said.

Anupam elaborated and said that someone might have a bad idea but that doesn’t mean that they are a bad person. He said, “I think there is a difference between being critical and insulting someone. You might have a bad idea or a bad business or a terrible business plan but that doesn’t make you a bad person. So I, and I think everybody, draws a line at criticising your business and your idea and your plan and to give you a reality check and to show you the mirror because this is Season 2.” “Humiliating somebody is not acceptable and anybody who does that, does not deserve a seat on Shark Tank,” he concluded.

Adding to this, Peyush Bansal said that respecting an individual is thoroughly important on the show and is not something that’s negotiable. “Nothing substitutes respect for the individual. I don’t think that’s negotiable,” he said. Peyush added that as sharks, they have to remember to say what they really feel vs what will look good on TV.

Shark Tank India 2 returns with Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh. Amit Jain joins the panel this year.