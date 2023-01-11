scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Shark Tank India 2: Aman Gupta asks pitcher to wind up business as soon as possible; calls Anupam Mittal villain. Watch

Shark Tank India 2 started airing recently, with many fans calling the new season a ‘saas-bahu drama’.

Shark Tank India 2.

Things continue to heat up and some entrepreneurial hearts break in Shark Tank India Season 2. The promo of the show’s upcoming episode features a entrepreneur pitching a brand, Coezy Sleep, which he described as “India’s first wearable sleep relaxer”.

To try it out, the pitcher calls Anupam Mittal. The promo then features Mittal getting into a sack-like garment and hopping on stage to take Aman Gupta along with him. Gupta, however, starts to run away from his chair as Mittal almost trips on stage, before regaining his balance.

The promo then shows Mittal’s feedback after the trial, as he shares, “To wear it completely and then sleep, it is impossible for me.” The clip then cuts to Gupta, who bluntly tells the entrepreneur, “Jitna jaldi ho sake, bandh kar ke kuch aur kar lo (as soon as possible, start doing something else).”

Later, the ‘sharks’ are seen getting into a minor disagreement after the pitch of Nestroots, a luxury home decor brand. Vineeta Singh tells the pitcher, “Anupam and I want to give you an offer of 65 lakh for four percent.”

Aman Gupta then takes a dig at her and says she should for once try to team up with someone else. “You don’t add value, you add only hero-giri,'” Anupam Mittal tells him. To which Gupta replies, “Hero will be hero, villain will be villain.”

Shark Tank India is a reality show which offers a platform to entrepreneurs who are looking for funding and mentorship from established entrepreneurs. The show airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.

Besides Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta, the panel also includes Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and newcomer Amit Jain. Many fans have been demanding the return of Ashneer Grover and calling the new season a ‘saas-bahu drama’.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 20:20 IST
