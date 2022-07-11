Shahid Kapoor’s comment on wife Mira Rajput’s new post leaves netizens laughing: ‘Didn’t even wait to leave the bathroom’

Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput Kapoor are not afraid to show their affection for each other publicly. Currently on a vacation in Europe, the duo has been on a photos and videos posting spree on social media.

Actor Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to leave a comment on his wife’s post that has left the internet in laughs. Mira had posted a selfie in a black and golden outfit and she looked beautiful as she did her own make-up. Giving all a glimpse of her make-up skills, she wrote, “#nofilter makeup by me 💄switched up products after years and I’m loving them! Let me know what you guys think ❤️”.

Soon after, Shahid left a funny comment on the photo and that stole the show and audience’s attention. With over 600 likes, Shahid’s comment read, “She so happy she didn’t even wait to leave the bathroom. 😂”.

Continuing their cute-little banter, Mira tried to take a dig at Shahid and asked, “@shahidkapoor was this a DM to Ishaan that you posted in the comments by mistake @ishaankhatter.”

Mira and Shahid, who just completed seven years of their marriage, had taken to their social media to wish each other. Sharing a sweet photo of the couple resting, Mira wrote, “The love of my life. Happy 7 baby ❤️ I love you beyond the itch and back 💋 @shahidkapoor“, while Shahid called his wife a ‘legend’ and wrote, “7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND .. 🎂😚🤪”.

After touring other parts of Europe, the Kapoors are now spending their time in London and are accompanied by their two children Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur and will be next seen in Raj and DK’s Farzi.