scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi’s thriller series Farzi motion poster out

Helmed by the director duo Raj and DK, Farzi series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from February 10, 2023.

Farzi seriesPoster of Amazon Prime Video's Farzi series. (Photo: PrimeVideoIN/Twitter)

Makers of the upcoming thriller series Farzi on Monday unveiled a motion poster. Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Amazon Prime Video shared the motion poster which they captioned, “blurring the lines between Asli and Farzi from here on.” The motion poster featured the lead cast of the series Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna. Helmed by the director duo Raj and DK, the series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from February 10, 2023.

Soon after the OTT platform shared the motion poster fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons and shared their excitement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

“Can’t wait,” a fan commented. Another fan commented, “Star cast: gem of Bollywood.”

The makers of Farzi will be soon unveiling the official trailer of the series.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Talking about the show, director duo Raj and DK had earlier said, “After a massively successful association with Prime Video for The Family Man, we are thrilled to return with our next new series! It’s one of our favourite scripts, which we have created with a lot of passion and shot through the ups and downs of the pandemic. Basically a lot of sweat and tears have gone into making this series. After The Family Man, we challenged ourselves to come up with yet another exciting, unique world. We can’t wait for everyone to watch this series that’ll be out on Prime on February 10th.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...

Farzi marks the digital debut of the Kabir Singh actor. Meanwhile, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s sports drama film Jersey with Mrunal Thakur which failed to impress the audience at the box office despite him getting positive reviews for his performance. He will also be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action film Bloody Daddy. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 14:30 IST
Next Story

Army officer shoots wife dead, kills himself in Punjab

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close