Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi’s thriller series Farzi motion poster out

Makers of the upcoming thriller series Farzi on Monday unveiled a motion poster. Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Amazon Prime Video shared the motion poster which they captioned, “blurring the lines between Asli and Farzi from here on.” The motion poster featured the lead cast of the series Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna. Helmed by the director duo Raj and DK, the series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from February 10, 2023.

Soon after the OTT platform shared the motion poster fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons and shared their excitement.

“Can’t wait,” a fan commented. Another fan commented, “Star cast: gem of Bollywood.”

The makers of Farzi will be soon unveiling the official trailer of the series.

Talking about the show, director duo Raj and DK had earlier said, “After a massively successful association with Prime Video for The Family Man, we are thrilled to return with our next new series! It’s one of our favourite scripts, which we have created with a lot of passion and shot through the ups and downs of the pandemic. Basically a lot of sweat and tears have gone into making this series. After The Family Man, we challenged ourselves to come up with yet another exciting, unique world. We can’t wait for everyone to watch this series that’ll be out on Prime on February 10th.”

Farzi marks the digital debut of the Kabir Singh actor. Meanwhile, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s sports drama film Jersey with Mrunal Thakur which failed to impress the audience at the box office despite him getting positive reviews for his performance. He will also be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action film Bloody Daddy. The official release date of the film is still awaited.